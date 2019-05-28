Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center Holds Open House

ANNVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center (GMVC), located at 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, is celebrating 25 years of caring for veterans with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. GMVC is one of six veterans homes operated by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA).

"The Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center provides memory and skilled nursing care in a caring, thoughtful and patriotic environment, and we are particularly excited to show off our refurbished nursing units," said Jim Miller, commandant of GMVC. "We encourage the public to stop by to take a tour, meet our staff, enjoy refreshments and experience the comradery of living with fellow veterans as we celebrate 25 years of caring for America's heroes."

The GMVC provides residents with essential equipment and furnishings, complete on-site medical and pharmacy services, physical and occupational therapy, and 24-hour nursing care. The home also offers year-round recreational activities such as crafts, games, musical entertainment, shopping, trips to local sporting events, as well as other stimulating activities.

"We opened our doors on Veterans Day in November 1993 and since then we have been home to nearly 2,200 veterans and their spouses," said Miller. "It has been our pleasure to care for these men and women and show them how much we appreciate the sacrifices they made preserving America's freedom on our behalf."

Miller said if you are a veteran or the spouse of a qualified veteran with health care needs, please contact the home to discuss the long-term care options available to you.

The DMVA provides residency to more than 1,300 eligible veterans and their spouses throughout the commonwealth. The other five veterans homes are: the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia; the Hollidaysburg Veterans' Home in Hollidaysburg; the Pennsylvania Soldiers' and Sailors' Home in Erie; the Southeastern Veterans' Center in Spring City; and the Southwestern Veterans' Center in Pittsburgh.

For more information about admissions at GMVC, contact the admissions coordinator at 570-961-4348 or visit www.VeteransHomes.pa.gov.

