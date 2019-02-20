GINX Esports TV Relies on Zixi Platform for Secure, Reliable, Cost-effective Channel Distribution Over IP

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over unmanaged and managed IP today announced that GINX Esports TV, the leading international Esports channel, has adopted the Zixi Platform for dependable, secure broadcast-quality delivery over IP for its global live Esports coverage.

GINX Esports TV is the leading international Esports TV channel, offering linear channels to the UK, France, South Africa, USA, Canada and several international cable operators. Content is produced and recorded in GINX Esports TV's studios in central London and distributed throughout the world in more than 10-languages. Already available in over 55-million homes across the globe, GINX Esports TV's reach is steadily increasing every month.

Sebastian Gomez, Head of Technical Operations, GINX Esports TV, said, "As a linear channel, distribution is a key ingredient. Without getting to the head ends of pay TV platforms our business model wouldn't work. Our distribution used to be managed externally and done via satellite, but moving to Zixi has allowed us to have a very cost effective distribution system that can be managed in-house – it has given us independence and control of all our feeds."

Gomez cites security, reliability, cost and ease of use as the main requirements when the broadcaster was looking for a satellite alternative distribution solution. "Zixi met all these requirements," he said. "It was also quick and easy to get started. After very little training, the platform becomes very self-explanatory."

GINX Esports TV's linear channels all have a dedicated personalised feed, plus there are two international feeds - one based in European time and one set to the Asia Pacific region. These playout facilities are set in two geographically diverse sites, and are linked via Zixi.

"Our uptime increased since we started using Zixi. If we have maintenance issues on one of our playouts, coverage is unaffected because all our distribution end points get the streams from both locations simultaneously," Gomez stated. "The platform also gives us information on what's wrong, which helps with troubleshooting."

The Zixi platform has also improved channel distribution in other ways for GINX Esports TV. "Setting a distribution now only takes 5-10 minutes if all the conditions are good. If the customer is in a rush, we can set the Zixi receiver remotely, so it gives us a lot of flexibility that we did not have when using a satellite platform. It is also very secure as all the links we use are point to point," Gomez said. "Overall we are extremely satisfied with the performance of Zixi."

"Esports is growing at an unprecedented rate, and the audiences are very demanding in terms of the viewing experience, so a poor quality feed is not an option," said Michael Poppler, Director of International Sales, Zixi. "With the Zixi Platform, GINX Esports TV can rely on secure, broadcast quality delivery of its content around the world, 24/7."

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premise software platform that enables broadcast-quality video delivery over IP. The company offers the Zixi Platform for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using managed and unmanaged IP networks. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a cloud-based platform that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Since 2007, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 30 OEM and service providers and we serve well over 350 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with thousands of channels delivered daily. zixi.com

