Girl Rising, Innovators and Changemakers Call Upon World Leaders to Tackle Education Crisis

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 21, Girl Rising brought together education innovators, young changemakers in gender equity and climate justice, and policy leaders from Nigeria and the United States to urge governments and world organizations to redouble their efforts to tackle the current education crisis that is affecting girls. Girl Rising is an international nonprofit known for its award-winning namesake documentary and for using the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education. The event, called Rewrite the Future, was hosted in collaboration with 1 Million Teachers (1MT), HP, North East Children's Trust (NECT) — an initiative led by the Vice President of Nigeria, His Excellency Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

Girl Rising uses the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education. In collaboration with local partners in eight countries in 2022, we deliver culturally adapted programming to millions of adolescent girls and boys, building voice, confidence, and agency. Girl Rising works with thousands of educators, parents, and community members to address powerful social norms that hold girls back. Driven by decades of research demonstrating that educating girls is one of the most effective ways to address our world's most pressing issues including health, poverty, peace and stability, and climate change, Girl Rising creates original media and creative campaigns that activate a global community in support of girls' education.

Rewrite the Future's call to remove barriers that impede girls' education comes at a critical time when climate change, conflict, and the COVID-19 pandemic have left over 250 million children out of school, according to UNICEF, with girls uniquely affected. Around 11 million girls who were in school in March 2020 are likely to never return to classrooms after pandemic-related school shutdowns unless serious measures are taken.

"The data on the number of girls out of school is stark but Rewrite the Future was a reminder in what is possible when world leaders, changemakers and the girls themselves come together," said Girl Rising CEO Christina Lowery, "We, as a global community, need to prioritize and support local solutions, increase investment in quality, climate-informed education for girls, and ensure girls have a seat at the table."

The event opened with the Governor of Borno State, Nigeria, His Excellency Babagana Umara Zulum addressing challenges that girls in his country face due to the Boko Haram insurgency. "In the northern part of Borno State, a deficit of girls' education is overwhelming," he said, "We need more teachers, teacher training, and laboratory equipment to enable our children to have better education."

Girl Rising's Future Rising Fellows, and gender and climate justice advocates Hilda Flavia Nakabuye, Tia Kennedy, Ayomide Solanke, and Lauren Ritchie shared personal stories of the impact of climate change in regions such as First Nations in Canada, Nigeria, Uganda and The Bahamas.

"My country, Uganda, experiences some of the worst effects of climate change but contributes less than 1% to greenhouse gasses," said Nakabuye, "My education gave me the knowledge and confidence to let powerful countries and people know that although we are a generation of scared people, we are united, persistent, and very good at action."

The Future Rising Fellows answered questions on how climate-informed education can positively transform communities in a panel moderated by Vice Correspondent Chika Oduah.

The event is part of an ongoing effort by Girl Rising to address the education crisis and transform learning worldwide for girls. In 2022, the organization partnered with local organizations in eight countries and reached more than 7,000,000 adolescents.

