Girl Scouts Enlists FIT Fashion Design Students for Uniform Redesign and New Apparel Collection

The new apparel collection was created by three FIT students from the Fashion Design class of 2020—Nidhi Bhasin, Jenny Feng, and Melissa Posner—who aimed to highlight elements of the classic Girl Scout look while also peppering in modern, fashionable twists to ensure that every girl can express her unique style. By offering a variety of options—such as cotton-blend and crewneck T-shirts, full-zip hoodie sweatshirts, drawstring joggers, pocketed spandex leggings, cargo pants, a soft knit skater dress, and a light-washed denim jacket—girls can proudly showcase their personalities while also sporting the iconic Girl Scout trefoil. Girl Scouts, caregivers, alums, volunteers, and advocates of girls everywhere can also support the organization by wearing the official apparel, with sizes available up to 3XL. Prices range from $10 to $49.

The student designers were selected by leadership from the FIT DTech Lab, an entity within the college's Innovation Center, with whom the students worked in close collaboration throughout the process. Designs were completed through 3D virtual prototyping and an apparel design software platform, ensuring minimal waste, and eliminating the need for physical sampling. During the early stages of the project, Girl Scouts and FIT conducted focus groups with current Girl Scouts to tap into the inspirational brains of modern girls and gain insight into what they hoped to see reflected in the new designs. Using that research—which underscored the importance of individuality, inclusivity, functionality, and comfort—FIT professors worked closely with the students on their sketches, material selections, and overall collection. The student designers also took current fashion trends into account while creating an assortment to appeal to a range of Girl Scouts and their diverse style preferences.

Nidhi Bhasin, one of the FIT designers who is also a Girl Scout alum from New Jersey, referenced her troop experiences and overall learning from Girl Scout programming while collaborating on the designs.

"Girl Scouts really helped strengthen my self-confidence and encouraged me to pursue my interests," expressed Nidhi. "With this collection, our shared goal was to not only design trendy attire but also make sure that girls would feel inspired, proud, and powerful while wearing each piece. Today's Girl Scouts are the next generation of leaders, so we needed to make sure they dress the part so they can continue to take on the world!"

The redesigned official uniform includes a new khaki utility vest ($34) and pocket sash ($14) option made exclusively for Girl Scouts in sixth grade through high school. These pieces are a fresh take on the classic Girl Scout uniform. The new vest has a cinched waist and epaulet shoulder while also featuring two functional front pockets. The sash, in four-way stretch woven twill, also has built-in hidden cellphone pockets for easy storage. Girl Scouts can now incorporate the new uniforms and apparel into their daily wardrobes, whether they're going to school, exploring the outdoors, selling cookies, or attending a troop meeting or more formal occasion.

All items are available for preorder at girlscoutshop.com/gsstyle. Consumers can save 10% on any item through September 8, 2020, with promotion code 10GSSTYLE. Best of all, with this new collection, middle and high school girls can confidently rock their Girl Scout look by mixing and matching items that suit their character.

We are Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

Fashion Institute of Technology

A part of the State University of New York, FIT has been a leader in career education in art, design, business, and technology throughout its history. Providing almost 9,000 students with an uncommon blend of hands-on, practical experience, theory, and a firm grounding in the liberal arts, the college offers a wide range of affordable programs that foster innovation and collaboration. Its distinctive curriculum is geared to today's rapidly growing creative economy, including fields such as computer animation, toy design, production management, film and media, and cosmetics and fragrance marketing. Internationally renowned, FIT draws on its New York City location to provide a vibrant, creative community in which to learn. The college offers nearly 50 majors and grants AAS, BFA, BS, MA, MFA, and MPS degrees, preparing students for professional success and leadership in the new creative economy. Among notable alumni in fashion are Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Reem Acra, Brian Atwood, Dennis Basso, Francisco Costa, Norma Kamali, Nanette Lepore, Bibhu Mohapatra, Ralph Rucci, John Bartlett, Peter Do, and Michelle Smith. Other prominent graduates include Leslie Blodgett, creator of bareMinerals; international restaurant designer Tony Chi; and Nina Garcia, editor in chief, Elle.

