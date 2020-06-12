Girl Scouts of the USA Names Three New Honorary Trustees

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) today named three new national Honorary Trustees: Jayson Kim, Susan Bulkeley Butler, and John E. Cay, III. With executive experience across an array of private and public sector industries, the Honorary Trustees inspire and shape the next generation of leaders and help ensure GSUSA has the strategic resources to thrive.

Honorary Trustees are individuals of national stature who champion Girl Scouts' program and goals. Through their financial support, thought leadership, and strategic influence, they ensure GSUSA can continue to fulfill its mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Given the uncertainty in the realities of today's marketplace, GSUSA is grateful to have these innovative minds.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Jayson Kim, Susan Bulkeley Butler, and John E. Cay, III as Honorary Trustees," said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. "Girl Scouts gives girls the tools and experiences they need to become ambitious leaders who tackle today's pressing issues head-on and create innovative solutions. The expertise of our Honorary Trustees will be invaluable in supporting this vital work and propelling our organization forward."

Jayson Kim

Jayson Kim is a veteran in the retail industry having held senior executive leadership roles at several Fortune 500 companies, including the J.Crew Group, Jones (Nine West) Group, Perry Ellis International, BCBGMAXAZRIA Group, and Nokia Corporation. Throughout his career, Jayson has led strategic planning, consumer marketing, and product merchandising organizations in the direct-to-consumer (web, stores, catalog) omni-channel retail verticals for some of the most recognized consumer brands in world, including J.Crew, Barneys New York BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBGeneration, Herve Leger, Max Azria, Original Penguin, Jantzen, Perry Ellis, Anne Klein, Nine West, Easy Spirit, Bandolino, and Jones New York. Jayson is a board member and investment partner at Legendary Ventures, providing early-stage funding for emerging companies in the consumer, retail, and technology industries. Jayson is a graduate of Columbia University.

Susan Bulkeley Butler

Susan Bulkeley Butler is the CEO of the Susan Bulkeley Butler Institute. Previously, Susan joined Arthur Andersen & Co. as its first female employee in 1965, and she was later named as the first female partner of Andersen Consulting, now known as Accenture. Prior to her retirement from Accenture in 2002, Susan served as the Managing Partner for Accenture's Office of the Chair and CEO, Joe W. Forehand. Susan also served on Accenture's executive committee, principal advisory, and strategy setting committee, and finally, as President of the Accenture Foundation. Susan is the co-author of Women Count: A Guide to Changing the World and author of Become the CEO of You, Inc. Susan is a graduate of Purdue University and is a Girl Scout alum.

John E. Cay, III

John E. Cay, III has more than 40 years of executive leadership experience in the insurance industry. Most recently, John served as Vice Chair of Wells Fargo Insurance Services, the world's fifth-largest insurance brokerage firm. Prior to Wells Fargo, John served as the President and CEO of his family owned insurance agency, Palmer & Cay, which became one of the largest privately held insurance brokerage firms in the United States. In 2005, Palmer & Cay successfully negotiated its merger with Wachovia Insurance Services, now known as Wells Fargo Insurance Services. A tireless supporter of civic and community organizations, John has served as a Board Chair, Director, or Member of more than 30 non-profit organizations during his career, as well as on the Board of Directors of various NASDAQ and NYSE companies. John's philanthropic interests also include non-profit organizations supporting the arts and education, historic preservation, and healthcare. He is a long-time supporter of the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace, owned by Girl Scouts of the USA, and the proud grandfather of a Girl Scout.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

