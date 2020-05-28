Girls in Tech: High-Profile Silicon Valley Board Improves Communication to Ignite Success

With 54 global chapters and 62,000 members in 33 countries, Girls in Tech benefits tremendously from its highly influential board of Silicon Valley leaders. However, the team faced challenges in terms of the availability and geographic separation of its members. Obstacles ranged from coordinating board members' hectic schedules to differences in communication styles. This made it difficult to achieve the kind of trust and team dynamics necessary to succeed in their mission and during the frequent virtual meetings that were necessitated by the geographically dispersed nature of the group.

A virtual workshop for a remote leadership team

The fast-paced workshop made best use of the board members' limited time with interactive, experiential learning that cemented the insights for better communication and board interaction. The Myers-Briggs Company delivered a low time investment virtual workshop using the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) instrument to improve communication, reveal unique strengths and blind spots of individuals and the team, and foster trust among board members.

"The session armed us with an invaluable tool to be more effective in achieving our organizational goals. We're better able to move forward as a team thanks to the insights we gained," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder, CEO and board member of Girls in Tech. "In fact, we found it so helpful we're looking at doing a similar workshop with employees soon."

Embracing each other's unique strengths and communication styles

The workshop offered actionable advice and allowed participants to share pet peeves in a constructive, non-judgmental environment. They discussed how to avoid common misunderstandings, such as misinterpreting verbal cues. "Understanding how different personality types prefer to consume information allowed us to restructure how we share information within our group," said Darrell Mockus, CTO of Innovation Labs. "We communicate more efficiently now."

About The Myers-Briggs Company

The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations around the world improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. With an 80-year background of assessment and psychological expertise, a global network of offices, partners and certified independent consultants in 115 countries, products in 29 languages, and experience working with 88 of the Fortune 100 companies.

