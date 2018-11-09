Girls Inc. New York City will be hosting Tipping the Scale: Women and Girls in a #MeToo World on Dec 4, 2018 with moderator Jane Hanson and Panelists Including Majora Carter and Julie Fink

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Girls Inc. New York City will be hosting Tipping the Scale: Women and Girls in a #MeToo World, which will take place at the Paul Hastings law firm, 200 Park Avenue, New York City on Tuesday, Dec 4, 2018. Jane Hanson, who formerly co-hosted New York Live on NBC-TV in New York, will moderate the panel which will include Majora Carter and Julie Fink.

Ms. Hanson hosted the Emmy Award-winning Jane Hanson's New York on WNBC-TV . Co-anchor of Today in New York from 1988-2003 and co-hosted New York Live. She has won nine Emmy Awards and has close to three decades of reporting experience, including serving as a newsreader on The Today Show, and anchoring news programs on MSNBC. Since leaving the network, she founded her own communications consultancy, which serves media and presentation training clients across a diverse variety of industries. She also hosts programs on cable and satellite broadcasts, covering nearly every subject, from health care to food, pop culture, finance and religion. Deeply committed to many causes, Hanson is a former president of the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and serves on the boards of several charities.

Majora Carter, a Macarthur Genius Grant recipient, combines her corporate consulting practice focused on Talent-Retention, and her first-hand experience pioneering sustainable economic development in one of America's most storied low-status communities: the South Bronx. Her ability to shepherd diverse teams through difficulty has garnered a very long list of awards and honorary PhD's including 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs by Goldman Sachs, a Liberty Lifetime Achievement Award by NewsCorp, and the Rachel Carson award from the Audubon Society.

Accomplished attorney Julie Fink tried and won her case defending gay marriage in the Supreme Court and makes it a priority to defend minorities throughout the justice system. Famous for helping overturn the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013 with longtime mentor Roberta Kaplan, Fink is continuously committed to pro bono work and civil rights cases and looks forward to bringing her judicial expertise to this panel.

For more information about Tipping the Scale: Women and Girls in a #MeToo World, please visit:

https://www.girlsincnyc.org/tippingthescale

Girls Inc. of New York City inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Our comprehensive approach to whole girl development equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. These positive outcomes are achieved through three core elements: people - trained staff and volunteers who build lasting, mentoring relationships; environment - girls-only, physically and emotionally safe, where there is a sisterhood of support, high expectations, and mutual respect; and programming - research-based, hands-on and minds-on, age-appropriate, meeting the needs of today's girls. Join us at www.girlsincnyc.org .

