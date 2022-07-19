GIS Market- Segmentation by Product (software, data, and services) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 21:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Technavio Research Analysis, the GIS market is likely to register a CAGR of 16.15% while registering a growth of USD 9.76 billion. The GIS market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. among others. The integration of BIM and GIS is notably driving the GIS market growth.
The growing integration of BIM and GIS is one of the major reasons propelling the GIS industry. At the most basic level, 2D and 3D design data are organized and standardized using BIM software and a GIS. The demand for GIS solutions is anticipated to rise over the projected period as a result of the benefits of integrating BIM with GIS solutions. The emergence of indigenous mapping systems is a significant component of the GIS market. The BRIC countries, especially China and India, are following this significant trend. Although factors such as lack of planning lead to the implementation failure of GIS solutions may impede the market growth. Download Sample Report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The integration of BIM and GIS, rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management, and increasing adoption of GIS solutions in healthcare, insurance, and other sectors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, lack of planning leads to the implementation failure of GIS solutions is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this GIS market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Request Sample Report.
GIS Market Segmentation by
- Product
- Software
- Data
- Services
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
North America will account for 37% of market growth. In North America, the US is the primary market for GIS. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in MEA and Europe. High-level analytics is required in the region's increasing healthcare industry, which will drive expansion in the North American GIS market throughout the projection period.
The program will significantly increase its GIS market share. The software sector includes software for servers, cloud computing, mobile devices, and PCs. The majority of the software on the market for global GIS is industry-specific. Limited feature open-source GIS software is available from numerous commercial suppliers. The benefits of GIS software, such as real-time global geographic visibility, intelligent linking and mapping, and sophisticated sourcing across all cloud-based and on-premises channels, are what is driving the growth of this market. Get Sample Report.
GIS Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GIS market report covers the following areas:
- GIS Market Size
- GIS Market Trends
- GIS Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing use of GIS solutions for soil and water management as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS Market growth during the next few years.
|
GIS Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.15%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 9.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.33
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Canada, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Caliper Corp., Computer Aided Development Corp. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., and Pitney Bowes Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
