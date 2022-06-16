GIS Market in the Utility Industry Records a CAGR of 16.16%|Integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to boost market growth| Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE are among some of the major market participants.

The increased adoption of GIS solutions in the utility industry is notably driving the GIS market in the utility industry growth, although factors such as threats from open-source GIS software may impede the market growth.

GIS Market in the Utility Industry Segmentation

Application

Software

Data

Services

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

Due to increased demand for GIS software from the wastewater recycling sector in developing nations, the software segment is likely to rise significantly throughout the forecast period. The benefits of GIS software, such as real-time global geographic visibility, intelligent linking and mapping, and smart sourcing across cloud-based and on-premise channels, are driving this segment's growth.

GIS Market in the Utility Industry Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GIS Market in the Utility Industry covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as threats from open-source GIS software is may threaten the growth of the market.

GIS Market in the Utility Industry Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the GIS market in the utility industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the GIS market in the utility industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the GIS market in the utility industry vendors

GIS Market In The Utility Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.16% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.68 billion billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Russian Federation, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc., Avineon Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., and Schneider Electric SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 01: Parent market

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 04: Market segments

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 08: Bargaining power of buyers

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 10: Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of substitutes

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 14: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 15: Comparison by Application

5.4 Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 16: Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 17: Software - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Data - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 20: Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Geographic comparison

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 26: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) Exhibit 27: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) Exhibit 28: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) Exhibit 30: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 34: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million) 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 35: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%) Exhibit 36: Key leading countries

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers – Demand led growth

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive scenario

9.2 Overview

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.3 AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.4 Autodesk Inc.

10.5 Avineon Inc.

Exhibit 48: Autodesk Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 49: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Autodesk Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 51: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 52: Avineon Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: Avineon Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Avineon Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 55: Avineon Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Exhibit 56: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 58: Bentley Systems Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 59: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 60: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 62: Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: General Electric Co. - Overview

Exhibit 64: General Electric Co. - Business segments

10.9 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 65: General Electric Co.- Key news

Exhibit 66: General Electric Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.10 Maxar Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 68: Hexagon AB - Overview

Exhibit 69: Hexagon AB - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Hexagon AB.- Key news

Exhibit 71: Hexagon AB - Key offerings

Exhibit 72: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

10.11 Pitney Bowes Inc.

Exhibit 73: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 74: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 75: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 76: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 77: Maxar Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 78: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 79: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 80: Pitney Bowes Inc.- Key news

Exhibit 81: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 82: Pitney Bowes Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Research Methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91: Information sources

Exhibit 92: List of abbreviations

