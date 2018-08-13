GIS4SmartGrid 2018, 20-22 November, Amsterdam Smart Grid Forums

LONDON, September 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

120+ Smart Grid Geographical Information System leaders and specialists gather to review the latest GIS system developments and implementations

In-depth research carried out with 30+ GIS leaders working in the power grid sector has uncovered that utilities are in the process of radically overhauling their GIS systems and infrastructure. Investment in upgrading these systems has grown sharply in recent years, along with pressure on IT teams and GIS specialists to deliver next-generation functionality, more detailed data, and cross-platform support for a wider range of business end-users to support smarter performance of the grid.

While the scope for utilising GIS is increasing, it is still too often viewed as just a legacy system for performing basic report- and map-generation functions. Moreover, as the energy transition picks up pace network operators will be more reliant on accurate and complete data, but in many cases their geospatial and topological data is not up to this standard. "GIS has a huge part to play in the evolution of the smart grid," says Robin Sarfas, Conference Producer at Smart grid Forums, organisers of GIS4SmartGrid 2018. "TSOs and DSOs have had existing systems in place for a long time, but many are just now realising how much of their more advanced asset management, network planning, engineering and other activities are underpinned by reliable data on the physical reality of the network and the environment."

It is for these reasons that Smart Grid Forums have launched the premier GIS4SmartGrid 2018 conference, exhibition, and networking forum. Drawing together 120+ utility GIS specialists for an intensive three-day programme of implementation case studies, 14+ utilities will share how they are transforming the way they manage and utilise their GIS to automate many of its core functions, support more advanced applications, extend accessibility to a wider range of business units, and maximise grid awareness and performance.

Speakers will share their experience in improving their GIS systems and utilising them to provide full geospatial and topological context in applications carried out by a broad range of business units including asset management, network planning, outage prediction and prevention, field-force deployment, and active network management. The agenda also features discussions on how new technological developments such as migration to the cloud and 3-D modelling can support and deepen further insight. Finally, the event concludes with a tutorial on open-source GIS implementation based on the QGIS platform.

Alongside the case-study programme and tutorial is a technology innovation panel discussion featuring cutting-edge suppliers, a series of intimate end-user roundtables, a live demo lab of the latest systems and solutions, an exhibition area displaying 10+ state of the art technology suppliers, and an evening networking reception open to all attendees.

"The launch of this event supports utilities in making the best decisions and extracting the most value from their GIS systems," says Mandana White, Director at Smart Grid Forums. "The choices they make for their GIS strategy today will have a huge impact on their ability to meet the demands of the energy transition tomorrow. Just as we have supported utilities in moving to the next-generation of SCADA capabilities, it is our intention to provide a much-needed dedicated forum for GIS leaders and experts in the power grid sector to come together and share ideas and make rapid progress."

Discussions topics include:

System implementation and integration : exploring next-generation GIS systems and how to integrate them with a range of IT and OT systems including SCADA and ERP

: exploring next-generation GIS systems and how to integrate them with a range of IT and OT systems including SCADA and ERP Data quality : taking steps to ensure GIS data meets the standards required for smart grid applications and provides a complete map of geospatial network information

: taking steps to ensure GIS data meets the standards required for smart grid applications and provides a complete map of geospatial network information Advanced functionality : building GIS platforms and tools which provide a full suite of functionalities to support a wide range of business users from multiple departments

: building GIS platforms and tools which provide a full suite of functionalities to support a wide range of business users from multiple departments Cross-platform functionality : developing support for advanced GIS applications in desktop, web-based, and mobile formats

: developing support for advanced GIS applications in desktop, web-based, and mobile formats Visualisations : producing accessible, interactive maps and visualisations which make insights accessible to a variety of internal and external stakeholders

: producing accessible, interactive maps and visualisations which make insights accessible to a variety of internal and external stakeholders Open-source GIS: exploiting the growth in performance of QGIS to complement your existing tools, add flexibility, and even replace proprietary systems

Speakers include:

Maarten van Roest , Functional Manager, Geo-information - TenneT

, Functional Manager, Geo-information - Elisa Schafer , Planner, Asset Digitalisation - Fingrid

, Planner, Asset Digitalisation - Alex Jakeman , Innovation Project Leader - UK Power Networks

, Innovation Project Leader - Ingrid den Uijl , Teamleader Asset Information System, Data Scientist - Stedin

, Teamleader Asset Information System, Data Scientist - Peter De Koning , Lead Architect - Alliander

, Lead Architect - Raffael Hilber , Head of Development Network Information - BKW

, Head of Development Network Information - Sami Vehmasvaara , System Engineer NIS/GIS - Elenia

, System Engineer NIS/GIS - Pedro Gama , Senior Manager, Mission Critical Systems - EDP

, Senior Manager, Mission Critical Systems - Matthias Franssens , GIS System Manager - Sibelga

, GIS System Manager - Ain- Joonas Toose , Chief Specialist - Eletkrilevi

, Chief Specialist - Mait Rahi , Development Manager, Digital Projects - Elektrilevi

, Development Manager, Digital Projects - Vladimir Stojicic , GIS/GNSS Project Leader - EPS Distribucija

, GIS/GNSS Project Leader - Martin Lubach , Business Manager - Esri

, Business Manager - Tigran Andjelic , Principal Software Architect - GE

, Principal Software Architect - Jonathan Piraux , GIS Functional Analyst - Capgemini

, GIS Functional Analyst - Roy Gys , Senior Consultant, Data Analytics and Asset Management Excellence - Deloitte

, Senior Consultant, Data Analytics and Asset Management Excellence - Soeradj J. Raghunath , Senior Manager, GIS Solutions - Accenture

, Senior Manager, GIS Solutions - Marco Bernasocchi, Founder - OpenGIS.ch

Past attendee's experiences of Smart Grid Forums' events:

"Great event and a unique opportunity to discuss with utility peers and vendors the challenges and opportunities of the total transformation on network operation systems."



Aurelio Blanquet, Director, EDP



@ NextGen SCADA Europe 2018

"Good opportunity to share updates with colleagues in IT/OT. Discover different approaches for the same problems. Learn new market developments."



Ton Rijnan, IT Service Officer EMS, Tennet



@ NextGen SCADA Europe 2018

"A very useful time, open exchange of ideas and information. Excellent real-world presentations."



Allan Wales, Distribution Systems Specialist - SP Energy Networks



@ IEC 61850 Europe 2018

"For me the IEC 61850 is quite new. The workshop was very useful to get a better idea of what the IEC 61850 is and what it means. Different use cases that were presented gives me a good idea of the benefits and options."



Hans Slootjes, Specialist - Stedin



@ IEC 61850 Europe 2018

"This conference provided an array of technically detailed presentations. Rather than being too generic and high level, the material presented facilitated much learning in a short time frame. There was also an excellent level of informal interaction among participants. A couple of days well spent."



Cormac Long, IP Technical Consultant - ESB Ireland



@ UtiliNet Europe 2018

Event dates and location :

Conference: GIS4SmartGrid 2018



Location: Amsterdam, Netherlands



Event website: www.smartgrid-forums.com/gis

For more information, interview and media accreditation :

Mandana White, Director, Smart Grid Forums



Tel: +44-(0)-20-8349-6360



Email: mandana.white@smartgrid-forums.com

Phoenix Forums is now Smart Grid Forums. We work hand in hand with engineering professionals to create innovative event concepts and high-quality programmes that inform technical decision makers and enable them to deliver exceptional results.



Our approach is entirely market led. We stay exceptionally close to industry developments. Through our regular, rigorous and unbiased process of depth interviews with TSOs, DSOs, power generators, engineering consultancies, and technology innovators, we stay one step ahead of industry developments and provide live event platforms that act as a catalyst for new ideas, new directions, and new approaches to achieving future energy security.





Phoenix Forums



t/a Smart Grid Forums



Central House



1 Ballards Lane



London, N3 1LQ



United Kingdom



Tel: +44-(0-20-8349-6360



Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com









SOURCE Smart Grid Forums