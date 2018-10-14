GITEX 2018: DVM Chooses Dizmo for Their Latest Generation of Transformational IoT Solutions

ZURICH, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DVM IoT Solutions and dizmo, the Interface of Things™, are today announcing at GITEX Technology Week a technology partnership to strengthen market offerings and enhance the delivery of impactful IoT solutions to the global IoT marketplace/ customers.

With this partnership, DVM will be able to incorporate dizmo's interactive workspace and thereby generate complementary value to both existing and new IoT architectures. Dizmo is a front-end, multi-purpose integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) with a set of patented techniques that other web environments – static mash-ups, mobile apps, or even workflow integration canvases – do not have.

By adopting a modular, microservices approach, the software is able to surface data streams from underlying APIs into a non-hardcoded interactive workspace and empower the user to source, mix and match third party functionality in a self-service way.

Apps are not siloed in the dizmo workspace, but rather inter-communicate and automate data between them, enabling agile correlations or empowering business users to create dynamic, on-the-fly workflows on your factory data, your ERP data, your smart fleet, your smart grid data and many other types.

Essentially, in the B2B world these techniques are bringing consumer grade usability to business apps, enabling an unprecedented level of event-driven dynamic orchestration. In B2C scenarios, such as the smart home, users cite enhanced and simplified UI/UX. Metrics show substantially reduced clicks and keystrokes, lower abandonment and greater rates of engagement with the medium.

"When it comes to our customers' strategic needs, DVM wants to be at the very forefront of digital transformation thinking. With this partnership, we are adding a disruptive, front-end, data interaction solution to our technology portfolio. We believe that dizmo's technologies will drive increased value delivery to our customers," said Arda Aksaray, Partner at DVM.

"DVM's unique understanding of the region, long-time experience with IoT leading platform, PTC ThingWorx and an appetite to build differentiated final-customer products make for a strong business fit for us," said Luigi Mantellassi, CEO & Co-Founder at dizmo. "Together with DVM, and their partners and customers, we will continue to work to transform the way people engage with data potentially across all IoT domains."

At GITEX Technology Week, DVM is showcasing a dizmo-powered smart living application layered on top of leading IoT platform, PTC ThingWorx. "We're very excited to see how DVM, a long-standing partner of Etisalat, have introduced the dizmo technology into their solutions. Its unique data integration and interaction properties enable you to connect up previously disparate elements for a seamless experience, from Smart Home to Factories," Alberto Araque, Vice President, Internet of Things and Digital Payment, Etisalat Digital.

You can see the solution on show at the Etisalat booth in Zabeel Hall 1 at Stand Z-A10.

About DVM:

DVM IoT Solutions is an engineering company focused on IoT applications. DVM develops end-to-end IoT solutions, tailor made according to customer requirements, additionally DVM has many ready to deploy IoT solutions, already proven commercially. DVM's IoT Gateways are developed in-house and have been used in various IoT applications. DVM is a System Integrator Partner and Value-Added Reseller of Thingworx. For more information visit: www.dvm.com.tr

Additional DVM resources:

About dizmo:

Dizmo, an integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), solves the problems of microservices integration and transforms the way we interact with data. Based in Zurich, Switzerland, dizmo's vision is to enable the transition from technology-literate people to people-literate technology. It's unique patented technology concepts is used by customers worldwide in all industry segments.

The core management team has well over 100 years' experience as professionals in the IT industry, across various parts of the globe and has successfully founded several start-ups. For more information, visit: www.dizmo.com.

Additional dizmo resources:

