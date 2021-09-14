GitKon 2021: Virtual Git Conference Happening September 22-23

GitKon is a virtual Git conference on September 22-23, 2021. Registration is free and can be reserved on gitkon.com.

GitKon will feature two keynote speakers: Matt Biilmann, CEO and Founder of Netlify, best known for coining the term "Jamstack"; and Edward Thomson, npm Product Manager at GitHub and maintainer of libgit2.

In addition to the two keynote presentations, this tech conference will include 12 expert sessions and 2 panel discussions, featuring speakers such as Leslie Chapman from Comcast, Adam Culp from Learning A-Z, Michelle Mannering from GitHub, Angel Rivera from CircleCI, Dylan Beattie from Ursatile, Brendan O'Leary from GitLab, Kevin Owocki from GitCoin, the GitKraken Product Team, and more.

Session topics include Git User/Team Experiences, Non-Developer Uses of Git, DevOps and Git, Git with Services and Frameworks, and Git Tips and Tricks.

Why Git? The 2021 State of Developer Ecosystem Report by JetBrains revealed that 93% of developers using version control choose Git to manage their code.

As DevOps continues to be at the forefront of mainstream development strategies, Git usage will no doubt increase into the future and has already started to expand beyond the software development space. GitKon is designed to highlight the power and potential of Git as a foundation for organization, experimentation, and technological evolution.

About GitKraken: The company organizing this Git educational event is GitKraken , the leading provider of Git productivity and team collaboration software. The company's flagship product is the GitKraken Git client, which is the #1 Git GUI worldwide. The company's mission is to make Git easier, safer, and more productive for developers and teams.

Interested parties can register for the GitKon Git conference free at gitkon.com .

