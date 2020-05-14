Give A Shelter Dog A Home Without Leaving Yours

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEDIGREE® brand is launching a new virtual pet adoption program called "Dogs on Zoom," where people can give a furry friend a forever home, without leaving the comfort and safety of their own home. The brand and its charitable organization, PEDIGREE Foundation, have a long-standing mission of ending pet homelessness, and with this campaign, they are continuing that mission by promoting pet adoption and the good that comes with finding a forever friend. To further its commitment, the brand will cover the adoption costs of all dogs featured and adopted during the live "Dogs on Zoom" virtual events.

The virtual adoption events will leverage the popular Zoom video-conferencing platform to introduce participants to adoptable dogs and facilitate the entire process. For the participating shelters, the PEDIGREE brand will cover the Zoom membership fees and equipment costs. To help perpetuate the practice of virtual adoption and assist shelters around the country with digitization, the PEDIGREE brand has made a digital toolkit available at MeetYourNewDog.com.

"This new campaign was built to support shelters and dogs in need of forever homes, by tapping into the cultural trend of Zoom, a platform we've all brought into our lives as virtual connection continues as the new normal," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "Through Zoom, we're not only connecting potential pet parents to their forever pet, we're also helping to digitize the adoption process for any shelter that wants to put this new best practice in place."

Initial "Dogs on Zoom" events kicked off in the PEDIGREE brand's hometown of Nashville on May 11-13 with the Nashville Humane Association. Additional "Dogs on Zoom" virtual adoption events will take place across the country throughout May and June with the following shelters. Most events will happen at 5:00 PM local time, but be sure to check out MeetYourNewDog.com for the latest event information.

SPCA Florida in Lakeland, Fla. on May 14 , 15 and 18

on , 15 and 18 The Little Guild in Cornwall, Conn. on May 19-21

on Louisiana SPCA in New Orleans, La. on May 22 , 25 and 26

on , 25 and 26 Fairfield Area Humane Society in Lancaster, Ohio on May 27-29

on Dallas Pets Alive in Dallas, Texas on June 1-3

on Additional shelters to be added for June

For more information about "Dogs on Zoom" and virtual adoption, visit MeetYourNewDog.com or follow along on the PEDIGREE brand's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels. For more ways to support pets in need, consider making a donation to PEDIGREE Foundation.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE® Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE® Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE® Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

