Give an Hour and WILL Address Wellbeing in the Workplace

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WILL Interactive and Give an Hour have partnered to develop Emotional Life Skills® @ Work to address the increased workplace mental health issues exacerbated by Covid-19.

The mental health expertise of Give an Hour combined with the immersive and experiential Choose Your Own Journey™ training methodology employed by WILL have resulted in a product that will positively improve employee well-being and productivity. "We could not have asked for a better partner," says WILL CEO Sharon Sloane, "The expertise of Give an Hour and Dr. Randy Phelps at addressing anxiety and depression are second to none."

"WILL's ability to deliver learning through an interactive movie format is ideal for providing Give an Hour's emotional wellness training at scale," said Give an Hour CEO, Dr. Randy Phelps.

Give an Hour is a participating organization in the "Wellbeing in the Workplace" initiative formed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Department of Veterans Affairs and the federal PREVENTS program. Dozens of major companies and organizations have signed the pledge to support the initiative. Emotional Life Skills® @ Work is one of the solutions offered in the Chamber's Wellbeing in the Workplace Guide to address workplace mental health issues.

About Give an Hour:

Give an Hour, a national 501 c (3) nonprofit organization was founded in 2005 by psychologist Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen. Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society, with the primary mission to provide free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 325,000 hours of free mental health care valued at $32.5 million to those in need. www.giveanhour.org

About WILL Interactive:

WILL Interactive is the sole provider of Choose Your Own Journey™ immersive and experiential training. Committed to learning initiatives that address issues important not only to organizations, but all of society, WILL training products cover sexual harassment, unconscious bias, workplace mental health, effective policing, and many more issues of national concern. Proven in 8 independent studies to positively improve behaviors, WILL's programs are used by many of the most respected names in America including Yale-New Haven Health System, AIG, and the Department of Defense.

WILL delivers off-the-shelf solutions to organizations of all sizes and partners with market leaders to create new, groundbreaking training tools that employees love to use. For more information, please visit willinteractive.com or contact 301.983.6006

Media Inquiries:

Daniel Apol, WILL Interactive Sally Charney, Give an Hour 301-983-6006 703-582-6672 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE WILL Interactive

Related Links

http://willinteractive.com

