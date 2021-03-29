Give an Hour® Opens its Network of Mental Health Providers to the Atlanta and Boulder Communities

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time in a week, the nation is facing devastating mass shootings. Give an Hour® announced today that it is opening its network to provide no-cost support for the mental health needs of those affected by the shootings in Atlanta, GA, and Boulder, CO.

Since 2005, the Give an Hour network of 4,500 licensed mental health professionals have donated over 340,000 hours of free care to veterans, U.S. service members, and their families, as well as to victims of man-made and natural disasters such as the Las Vegas Route 91 mass shooting and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is with a heavy heart that Give an Hour once again calls on our licensed mental health volunteers to provide emotional support to those devastated by the shootings in Atlanta and Boulder," said Randy Phelps, PhD, CEO of Give an Hour. "Our prayers are with those who are affected. Give an Hour offers our services - now or in the future."

Give an Hour provides those in need with help and hope. Give an Hour also offers those who care the opportunity to give - and to provide expertise as well as care and support when tragedy strikes in communities.

About Give an Hour:

Give an Hour, a national 501 c (3) nonprofit organization was founded in 2005 by psychologist Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen. Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society, with the primary mission to provide free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 340,000 hours of free mental health care valued at $34 million to those in need. giveanhour.org

