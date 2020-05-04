Give an Hour Provides Free Mental Health Services to Frontline Hospital Workers

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Give an Hour, a national nonprofit that provides free mental health services to veterans, service members and their families, has extended its free services to frontline hospital workers who are suffering stress and trauma in the battle against COVID-19. Today Give an Hour opened its network of volunteer mental health professions to these heroic workers in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. This life-saving support is made possible by a $220,000 contribution from Aetna, a CVS Health company.

Give an Hour

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans are experiencing trauma, depression, grief, and anxiety. We know from prior disasters that existing mental health disorders may worsen and that many more people will suffer.

Give an Hour's no cost mental health services will be available to all hospital-based essential employees in the three-state area, including both clinical personnel offering direct care to patients, as well as non-clinical, non-direct care hospital employees. The employee's loved ones qualify as well.

"We have all watched as New York City has become the U.S. epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis. And we have seen a new group of American heroes emerge – frontline hospital personnel," said Randy Phelps, PhD., CEO of Give an Hour. "Give an Hour is grateful to Aetna and CVS Health for the support allowing us to offer these critical services to those in need."

The funding will permit Give an Hour to provide no-cost counseling to essential hospital-based employees – and their loved ones – both during the pandemic and after to help manage trauma responses in some of the most significantly affected states.

The Give an Hour Hospital Heroes program welcomes fully licensed providers from all mental health disciplines to join us in NY, NJ and CT. These states have temporarily allowed providers throughout the country to assist in this initiative through telehealth. Give an Hour will also launch clinician volunteer recruitment within the Aetna behavioral health provider network to fortify its capabilities for the current crisis and the future.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is having a silent but escalating impact on our nation's mental health," said Karen S. Lynch, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna Business Unit. "We are all affected by the isolation, fear, uncertainty and loss – which can leave lasting impacts. We are committed to flattening this second curve of the pandemic and are proud to partner with Give an Hour to provide critical support for those who need it most, particularly our heroes on the frontlines."

For 15 years, Give an Hour has provided free and confidential mental health services to another group of heroes: servicemembers, veterans, and their loved ones.

"Give an Hour is proud to step up for this new group of heroes who are also risking their lives to save others. This is a trying time for all of us, but if we help care for each other we can prevent more suffering and can overcome this crisis together," said Phelps.

About Give an Hour

Give an Hour™ is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3), founded in September 2005 by Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, a licensed clinical psychologist. At Give an Hour we believe that within our communities we have the resources to address many of the challenges that face society – challenges that often result in emotional pain and suffering. By harnessing the skills and generosity of citizens across our nation and around the world, we provide those in need with help and hope. www.giveanhour.org

Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health. Give an Hour has COVID-19 free resources available for adults, parents, children and companies. https://giveanhour.org/coronavirus-resources

If you are currently not a Give an Hour provider, we invite you to join us. https://giveanhour.org/give-help/licensed-provider-information

About CVS Health

CVS Health employees are united around a common goal of becoming the most consumer-centric health company in the world. We're evolving based on changing consumer needs and meeting people where they are, whether that's in the community at one of our nearly 10,000 local touchpoints, in the home, or in the palm of their hand. Our newest offerings – from HealthHUB® locations that are redefining what a pharmacy can be, to innovative programs that help manage chronic conditions – are designed to create a higher-quality, simpler and more affordable experience. Learn more about how we're transforming health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

Media Contact:

Sally Charney

Phone: 703-582-6672

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

hospital-heroes.png

Hospital Heroes

Related Links

Give an Hour Hospital Heroes

Coronavirus Resources

SOURCE Give an Hour

Related Links

http://www.giveanhour.org

