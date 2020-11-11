Give an Hour® Receives MediOrbis Technology Platform to Provide Greater Access to Mental Healthcare

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the past 15 years, Give an Hour has provided no-cost mental health services to our nation's most honored heroes: military service members, veterans, and their loved ones.

MediOrbis, a multi-specialty telehealth company, has announced its interest in contributing to the work of Give an Hour. MediOrbis plans to donate access to its innovative telehealth platform to a number of Give an Hour's volunteer licensed mental health providers, in order to increase their capability to provide remote mental health services where appropriate. Give an Hour and MediOrbis staff are working to stand up this new program in honor of Veterans Day and those who have served.

"Serving those who serve has been the core mission of Give an Hour. We are grateful to MediOrbis for providing the technology platform to our volunteer mental health providers to allow greater access to mental health care to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families," said Randy Phelps, PhD, CEO Give an Hour.

"As a company with a significant number of veterans on our staff," said MediOrbis Founder and CMO Dr. Jonathan Wiesen, "we committed to providing services to better the lives of those who have been willing to perform the ultimate sacrifice for our country. In our discussions with Give an Hour, it became apparent that access to care was still a major obstacle for veterans to receive the behavioral and mental health services that they so badly need. It was a no-brainer for us to therefore supply the clinicians from Give an Hour with our technology platform to enable them to help Veterans in need!"

Give an Hour, a national 501c(3) nonprofit organization was founded in 2005 by psychologist Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen. Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society, with the primary mission to provide free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of licensed mental health professionals has provided more than 332,000 hours of free mental health care valued at $33 million to those in need. www.giveanhour.org

MediOrbis is a multi-specialty telemedicine and telehealth company that is shattering the barriers of traditional medicine and extending the reach of specialized clinical care and chronic disease management to its global customer base. Recognized for efficiency and cost-effectiveness to meet the needs of providers, payers and healthcare systems, MediOrbis combines AI-powered software with a network of the world's most outstanding specialty physicians to deliver expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics. Visit: www.mediorbis.com.

