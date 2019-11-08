Give an Hour Receives Trump Foundation Dissolution Funds to Continue to Provide Mental Health Services to Those in Need

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Attorney General's Office announced today that Give an Hour is one of eight U.S. charities that will receive disbursements from the New York Supreme Court's dissolution of the Donald J. Trump Foundation.

The foundation's assets will be distributed equally among these eight charities: Army Emergency Fund, the Children's Aid Society, Citymeals-on-Wheels, Give an Hour, Martha's Table, United Negro College Fund, United Way of National Capital Area, and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

All eight charities named in the settlement were approved by the New York Office of the Attorney General and the Court. They were required as part of the settlement to be entities with no relationship to President Trump or the entities he controlled.

Since its beginning in 2005, Give an Hour (GAH) has helped those in need through a volunteer network of almost 7,000 licensed mental health professionals who provide free mental health care to those who serve and their families. GAH operates in every state of the United States. Give an Hour's volunteer mental health providers have given more than 300,000 hours of free care, worth more than $30 million.

Today, Give an Hour continues to leverage its partnerships, expand its network, and meet the mental health care needs of active duty military, veterans, and their families, as well as other at-risk or underserved populations.

These funds will help GAH expand its efforts to recruit additional mental health professionals and to extend its services to more of those in need.

Give an Hour has received a 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Attaining these ratings indicates that Give an Hour exceeds industry standards and outperforms most nonprofits in our area of focus.

"Give an Hour is a nonpartisan, nonpolitical organization," said CEO Randy Phelps, Ph.D. "Our focus will always be to provide care and support to those who are in need – regardless of societal or political issues. We are proud to offer help, hope and healing."

Give an Hour's mission is to develop networks of skill-based volunteer professionals capable of responding to both acute and chronic conditions prevalent within society. Since 2005, the nonprofit organization has provided free mental health services to U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. In 2015, Give an Hour expanded efforts to address the mental health needs of other populations including at-risk teens, survivors of gun violence, and those affected by natural and man-made disasters. Thus far, the U.S. network of almost 7,000 licensed mental health professionals has provided 300,000 hours of support.

