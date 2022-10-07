Give Kids The World's Night of a Million Lights Returns for Year Three at Island H2O!

New Venue, Same Great Cause

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Named by USA Today the "Number One Thing To Do In December In Orlando" when it debuted in 2020, Night of a Million Lights is back for its third year in a spectacular new venue – with more pizzaz, sparkle and excitement than ever before!

From November 11, 2022 through January 1, 2023, Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, FL, will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive holiday experience. Nightly entertainment will include performances by Dueling Pianos Jingle and Jangle and the strolling a cappella group Santa's Dancing Reindeer, with DJ Jack Frost Ice Block Party leading an interactive holiday hits dance party. The Emmy Award-winning RWS Entertainment Group will once again partner with Give Kids The World and Island H2O Water Park to produce the event.

Tickets are on sale now at www.gktw.org/lights/, enabling guests to stroll throughout the property to view the lights; watch an all-new dancing lights show on a five-story waterslide; visit an interactive children's holiday activities space; interact with strolling performers; explore themed lightscapes; and create priceless holiday memories during visits with Santa…all for a wonderful cause.

Proceeds from Night of a Million Lights at Island H2O will once again benefit Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. Discounts are available for groups of 25 or more, as well as Island H2O Water Park season pass holders. VIP experiences, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities are also available.

Previously held on-site at Give Kids The World Village, Night of a Million Lights has been relocated this year to accommodate the influx of wish families to the Village – elevating the resort to pre-COVID occupancy levels.

"It has been a privilege to welcome in the public for a glimpse into our storybook Village during the holidays the past two years. However, in order to preserve the life-changing experience we provide to wish families as increased numbers of guests are able to visit, we have made the decision to move Night of a Million Lights off-site – and truly appreciate Island H2O Water Park's generosity, hospitality and support," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "We look forward to joining with Island H2O, sponsors, volunteers and community members to celebrate the season of joy and giving while making an immeasurable impact on the families we serve."

"It's an honor to help Give Kids The World deliver happiness and hope to critically ill children and their families by hosting Central Florida's most popular new holiday tradition at Island H2O Water Park," said Island H2O General Manager Jim Kunau. "We invite the entire community to join us at Night of a Million Lights at Island H2O for 52 nights of family fun, live performances, delicious food and holiday cheer, while helping to make wishes come true for families in our community and around the world."

Island H2O Water Park is located at 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34747. For information about Night of a Million Lights sponsorships, volunteer engagement or vendor opportunities, visit www.gktw.org/lights.

About Island H2O Water Park

Central Florida's newest water park received the 2019 World Waterpark Association's Leading Edge Award for its creativity in the development of new themes, facilities, programs, services and operational concepts in the water attractions industry. Island H2O Water Park's innovative design techniques and cutting-edge technology make it a uniquely immersive and interactive experience. For more information on hours, birthday parties, groups, purchasing tickets, and season pass information, please visit www.IslandH2OLive.com. Island H2O Water Park is located at 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL, 34747.

About Give Kids The World

Give Kids The World Village is an 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides critically ill children and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost. From life's simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every family is treated to an all-inclusive, customized dream vacation including transportation, accommodations, donated theme park tickets, nightly entertainment, daily gifts, and unique experiences at the Village, a storybook destination of its own – featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 178,000 wish families from all 50 states and 76 countries. For more information, visit www.gktw.org.

