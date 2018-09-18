Give Love at Christmas: THOMAS SABO Enchants With Christmas Campaign

News provided by

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co.KG

09:40 ET

LAUF DER PEGNITZ, Germany, September 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

THOMAS SABO enchants with dream-style jewellery in this year's Christmas campaign, celebrating a festival of love. The focus is the Kingdom of Dreams collection: Crafted with brand-defining attention to detail, the series impresses with royal colour codes and the magic of the night sky - ideal for a sparkling surprise under the Christmas tree.

Give love at Christmas: The exclusive Generation Charm Club bracelet from THOMAS SABO impresses with a dreamlike combination of detailed charms that awaken the passion for collecting. (PRNewsfoto/THOMAS SABO GmbH)
Give love at Christmas: The exclusive Generation Charm Club bracelet from THOMAS SABO impresses with a dreamlike combination of detailed charms that awaken the passion for collecting. (PRNewsfoto/THOMAS SABO GmbH)
The cross-media THOMAS SABO Christmas campaign awakens a festive mood and presents pieces of jewellery to dream about. Picture exclusively for editorial use until 15 January 2019. (PRNewsfoto/THOMAS SABO GmbH)
The cross-media THOMAS SABO Christmas campaign awakens a festive mood and presents pieces of jewellery to dream about. Picture exclusively for editorial use until 15 January 2019. (PRNewsfoto/THOMAS SABO GmbH)
Give love at Christmas: The exclusive Generation Charm Club bracelet from THOMAS SABO impresses with a dreamlike combination of detailed charms that awaken the passion for collecting. (PRNewsfoto/THOMAS SABO GmbH) The cross-media THOMAS SABO Christmas campaign awakens a festive mood and presents pieces of jewellery to dream about. Picture exclusively for editorial use until 15 January 2019. (PRNewsfoto/THOMAS SABO GmbH)

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/744518/THOMAS_SABO_Charm_Bracelet.jpg )

     (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/744517/THOMAS_SABO_Christmas_Campaign.jpg )

Those who want to give a special treat can opt for handmade earrings in star and moon shapes, a filigree statement ring or the statement unicorn pendant - pure mysticism. These jewellery items are not only a real highlight as a holiday present, however: With their Victorian style, they add something special to any outfit throughout the year, also in combination with the other THOMAS SABO creations, layered to create your own distinctive look.

For all those who would like to visually manifest their love with a symbol, a heart-shaped Angel Charm will be available as a complimentary token. From 15 November, when you buy the exclusive Generation Charm Club collecting bracelet you will receive this beautiful addition to add on to your bracelet. The full combination with five additional holiday charms can be purchased at an attractive group price.

The fantastic pieces of jewellery made of 925 Sterling silver are available in all THOMAS SABO shops, at http://www.thomassabo.com and from selected partners.

Images for editorial use

THOMAS SABO is one of the globally-leading jewellery and watches companies, designing, selling and distributing lifestyle products for women and men. The company established in 1984 in southern Germany, operates around 300 of its own shops across all five continents. THOMAS SABO also collaborates globally with approximately 2,800 trade partners.

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co. KG
Felizia Kindermann
Head of International & Corporate PR
+49-912-397-150
press@thomassabo.com

http://instagram.com/thomassabo
http://twitter.com/THOMASSABO
http://www.youtube.com/ThomasSaboOfficial

SOURCE THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co.KG

Also from this source

03:40 THOMAS SABO enchante Noël avec ses bijoux célestes...

03:40 Regalos navideños que derrochan cariño: Estas Navidades THOMAS...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Give Love at Christmas: THOMAS SABO Enchants With Christmas Campaign

News provided by

THOMAS SABO GmbH & Co.KG

09:40 ET