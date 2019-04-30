Give Mom the Gift of Massage Redefined: Top 5 Reasons Mom Needs DreamWave® M.8 Luxury Full-Body Shiatsu Chair this Mother's Day

BOULDER, Colo., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate mom this Mother's Day with the gift that allows her to disconnect, recharge, and rejuvenate her mind and muscles. Unapologetically luxurious, feature-rich, and more advanced than any other shiatsu massage chair on the market, the DreamWave M.8 transports mom to an unparalleled state of deep relaxation and renewal.

With massages choreographed by a master of ancient shiatsu techniques, ground-breaking technologies, and the world-class design of renowned industrial designer Ken Okuyama, the DreamWave M.8 massage chair provides the ultimate, personalized massage experience that unleashes the body's self-healing power and rejuvenates both mind and muscles.

"Having the DreamWave M.8 in the home enables mothers everywhere to find her 'DreamWave' – a space where she can escape from everyday stress and find serenity," said Cliff Levin, DreamWave's founder and CEO. "Our DreamWave M.8 is a Mother's Day gift of deep and abiding relaxation for years to come."

In preparation for Mother's Day, here are five reasons to give mom the gift of massage redefined:

Make it a Spa Day, Every Day: An annual trip to the spa is great, but the true benefits of massage are best realized with regular use. Having the luxurious rejuvenation of the M.8 in the home allows mom to take time for herself and make contentment, pleasure, and relaxation part of her every day. Personalized and Refined to Feel Human: Under the supervision of renowned shiatsu master, Okabayashi sensei, DreamWave's engineers have created an unsurpassed orchestration of touch that mirrors the hands of a shiatsu master. Kick the Kinks: From the DeltaWaveTM Massage Engine to the TheraElliptical Calf Kneading, the M.8 delivers complex massaging movements, soothing zoned heat, and air compression for a full-body massage experience. Improves Physical Health: Keep mom happy and healthy! Regular massage promotes muscle recovery and relaxation, improves range of motion in the joints and enhances circulation. Reduces Stress: Among the many benefits of regular massage is its ability to lower heart rate and cortisol levels. These proven physiological responses will help reduce the daily stress that mom experiences.

Pricing, Support and Availability

The M.8 ($11,500 MSRP) and a limited-edition Ken Okuyama signed M.8 ($15,000 MSRP) are now shipping and available through authorized stores and online. All DreamWave massage chairs come with an in-home three-year limited repair or replacement warranty. For more information, please visit www.DreamWave.com.

About DreamWave

DreamWave, headquartered in Boulder, Colo., is the creator of the luxurious and advanced, full-body shiatsu massage chairs. DreamWave chairs are an intersection of timeless tradition, state-of-the-art Japanese engineering, and world-class talent. Combining years of research and testing, DreamWave reduces stress, enhances health, and improves well-being. The company distributes its products through authorized stores and online. To learn more about DreamWave please visit www.DreamWave.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. DreamWave disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

