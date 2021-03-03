Give Spring Salads a Fresh Spin

One easy way to up your salad game is by starting with quality ingredients like Fresh Express salad blends, NatureSweet Cherubs Tomatoes and Litehouse refrigerated salad dressings. These fresh, flavorful ingredients can be combined in a dish like this Chimichurri Chickpea Salad, a perfect way to go green this spring for nearly any occasion.

Part of the appeal of dishing up a homemade salad is the unlimited options you have at your fingertips to make the bowl of greens uniquely "yours." For many, this means one thing: the more toppings, the better. With grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, ripe avocado, hard-boiled eggs, blue cheese and a bed of fresh lettuce, this classic Cobb Salad offers an ideal lunch or even a quick family meal.

Because both these recipes can be made in 20 minutes or less, they provide simple solutions when short on time. Plus, the fresh ingredients sum up everything spring meals are made of.

Find more ways to create easy yet delicious salads at litehousefoods.com/iheartsalad.

Chimichurri Chickpea Salad

Total time: 15 minutes

Servings: 4

1 cup fresh cilantro

2/3 cup fresh parsley

2 tablespoons dried oregano

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 can (14 1/2 ounces) chickpeas, drained

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 bag Fresh Express Baby Kale Mix

1 cup NatureSweet Cherubs Tomatoes, diced

1 medium avocado, diced

4 tablespoons Litehouse Avocado Ranch Dressing

In food processor, combine cilantro, parsley, oregano, garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper. Pulse until sauce is smooth.

Place chimichurri sauce in small bowl with chickpeas and crushed red pepper flakes; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate overnight, if possible.

Divide kale, tomatoes and avocado between four bowls. Top each bowl evenly with marinated chickpeas. Drizzle with avocado ranch dressing and serve.

Cobb Salad

Total time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

3-4 eggs

1/4 pound bacon

1 bag Fresh Express Sweet Butter Lettuce

1 pound grilled chicken

1 cup NatureSweet Cherubs Tomatoes, halved

1 ripe avocado, sliced

1/4 cup blue cheese

1/4 cup Litehouse Homestyle Ranch Dressing

Bring pot of water to boil. Use slotted spoon to place eggs in water. Boil 10 minutes then transfer to ice bath to stop cooking process. Peel eggs and slice.

Heat skillet over medium heat. Dice bacon and add to pan. Saute until bacon is crispy and fat is rendered, about 7 minutes. Remove from pan with slotted spoon.

To assemble salad, start with bed of lettuce. Top with hard-boiled eggs, grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, bacon and blue cheese; toss in ranch dressing.

Michael French

[email protected]

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Related Links

http://www.familyfeatures.com

