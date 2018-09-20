Give the Gift of Bounce This Holiday with Flybar Pogo Sticks and Trick Boards

"The key to a gift that kids will remember is to give them something thrilling that they can play with again and again. A pogo stick, trick board or other active play gift from Flybar is the perfect gift that kids will use all year long," said Rob Bertschy, VP Business Development at Flybar, Inc. "At Flybar, we're the original Masters of Bounce, so gift-givers can expect top-quality products that will keep riders bouncing, riding and flying for years to come!"

Flybar's Holiday 2018 Gift Items Include:

My First Flybar Pogo Pals, Ages 3+, MSRP $19.99 (Available October 2018)

The best-selling My First Flybar Pogo Jumper introduces little ones to the fun of bounce. New for 2018, these unique foam pogos are now available in five fun animal styles with the Pogo Pals! Offering a safe and exciting introduction to pogo sticks for kids as young as three, Pogo Pals are a great way to develop coordination, balance and strength. A super stretchy bungee center adjusts to any rider's height; soft foam handles make it easy and comfortable to hold on; and the durable foam block squeaks each time they bounce! Pogo Pals' durable construction and soft, no-scratch foam make it safe to use outdoors or indoors.

Supports up to 250 lbs., Indoor or Outdoor Use

iPogo Junior, Ages 5+, MSRP $89.99

Ready to be a Flybar star? iPogo Junior is the first interactive pogo stick that tracks jumps and motivates kids as they bounce! A high-tech jump counter screen keeps track of every jump, while iPogo audibly tells kids to "keep going!" giving them more encouragement the higher their jump count goes. Kids can play alone or with friends to see who can jump the most -- make it to 999 jumps to become a Flybar legend! iPogo comes in two eye-catching colors (pink or blue) and features a flashy light panel that follows the motion of kids' jumps. Ergonomic rubber hand grips and wide, non-slip footpads ensure a steady and safe bounce session.

Requires 3xAAA batteries (not included), Supports 40-80 lbs., Outdoor Use Only

Propel Pogo Stick, Ages 5+, MSRP $47.99

Put a little style in your bounce with the Propel Pogo Stick. Propel features a sleek, steel frame decorated with one of three cool, colorful custom graphic designs. The high-quality pogo is perfect for beginner bouncers, offering comfortable ergonomic rubber hand grips, non-slip foot pegs that keep kids stable and a safe concealed spring. Beautifully designed packaging makes Propel a gift that will "wow"!

Supports 40-80 lbs., Outdoor Use Only

Pogo Trick Board, Ages 6+, MSRP $27.99

The Pogo Trick Board gives kids a new way to bounce! Inflate the rubber bounce ball inside the super durable deck board to get bouncing. Kids stand on the deck board, which is covered in grip tape printed with cool graphics, as they balance, bounce and do cool tricks. Carry the Pogo Trick Board anywhere using the convenient handles on either side of the board. The Pogo Trick Board comes in five awesome colors and designs and can be used indoors or outdoors. Includes a hand pump and two air needles.

Supports up to 160 lbs., Indoor and Outdoor Use

Velocity Pro Pogo Stick, Ages 9+, MSRP $79.99

Take your pogo to the next level with the Velocity Pro Pogo Stick! Batwing-style handlebars provide strength and control for everyday bouncing or advanced tricks. The inner spring keeps hands, legs and feet safe while providing a sleek, sporty look and superior spring. A wide stance bounce tip and non-slip foot pegs keep riders stable.

Supports 80-160 lbs., Outdoor Use Only

Flybar encourages safe bouncing and offers a variety of helmets that are CPSC & ASTM Safety Certified for bicycling, longboarding, roller and in-line skating, track skateboarding, scootering and pogoing.

Flybar products are available on Amazon.com and at select retailers in-store.

About Flybar

Founded in 1918, Flybar is the original and world's largest pogo stick company. The company set out to become the Masters of Bounce and 100 years later has expanded beyond pogo sticks to offer bouncing trick boards, skateboards, scooters, trampolines, swings and more.

To learn more about Flybar, visit www.flybar.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

