Give the Gift of Nick Jonas, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Cooking with Acclaimed sbe Chefs Dani Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto and Others in Virtual Taste of sbe

Join award-winning chefs Dani Garcia, Masaharu Morimoto, Dario Cecchini, Jose Icardi and Victor Rosado as they host culinary demonstrations with celebrity guests including Nick Jonas, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Giuliana Rancic and Dutch designer Marcel Wanders . Gain access to exclusive recipes and ingredients so you can create their signature dishes in the comfort of your home.

Dani Garcia – 3 Michelin Stars (2019) (Bibo by Dani Garcia )

– (Bibo by ) Dario Cecchini – Acclaimed Italian Butcher / Netflix's Chef's Table (Carna & Bottega di Carna)

– / Netflix's (Carna & Bottega di Carna) Masaharu Morimoto – Acclaimed Japanese Chef / Iron Chef (Morimoto Doha)

– / (Morimoto Doha) Jose Icardi – IAG Acclaimed Argentinian Chef (Leynia / Diez Y Seis)

– (Leynia / Diez Y Seis) Victor Rosado – Popular Executive Chef (Fi'lia, SAAM, Altitude)

This $50 five-part series includes take-home recipes and a digital sbe cookbook. Purchase here. Link to a teaser video here. It will stream through January 30, 2021.

sbe, the leading international hospitality group that develops, manages and operates award-winning global hospitality brands, previously hosted live Taste of sbe events in Los Angeles, Miami and Baha Mar, inclusive of talent such as John Legend, Common, Trey Songs, Rudy Mancuso, and more, since the series debuted in 2017. The star-studded culinary celebration brings together their award-winning chefs for iconic evenings paying homage to incredible food and dining experiences.

