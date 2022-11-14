Give the Gift of Organization: Epson Offers Holiday Deals Across Retail Photo and Document Scanners

Up to $100 Off Award Winning Scanners During Select Dates in November and December

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stumped on what to gift this year? Consider the ever-practical gift of organization for the DIY creative, busy family member and busy professional on your list. To help make gift giving easier, Epson is lowering prices across its most popular photo, receipt, and document scanners this holiday season. The Epson FastFoto® FF-680W, RapidReceipt® RR-600W, WorkForce® ES-50, and WorkForce ES-580W will be available to consumers at up to $100 off during select dates, starting Nov. 6, and continuing through the end of the year, at select retail locations.1

"From family photos and kid's artwork to important documents and decluttering, a little creative organization helps bring a sense of space and order to your life," said Dan McMillen, product manager, retail scanners, Epson America. "This year, Epson has a scanner to meet just about any digitizing and organizing need at great holiday prices to help loved one's tackle projects for years to come. It's truly a practical gift that keeps on giving."

In addition to shopping for gifts and making holiday plans, as we near the end of the year, many of us are making plans for getting organized over the coming year. And New Year's Resolutions, such as organizing the office paperwork, help families tackle the daunting but necessary tasks. Epson is offering some gift ideas (at great holiday prices) to help loved ones not only get organized, but easily stay organized all year.

Epson FastFoto FF-680W: Ideal for the family photographer and memory keeper, the FastFoto FF-680W preserves cherished family photos for generations to come. Scanning as fast as one photo per second, 2 front and back, families can digitize irreplaceable photos and capture handwritten notes, family recipes, old newspaper announcements, and more for future generations. Also download the FastFoto mobile app 3 to scan straight to your mobile device and share memories. Capture the voice of loved ones and create slideshows with music, audio, and text to share the story behind the photographs for a walk down memory lane with family and friends.





For the on-the-go, workaholic, the WorkForce ES-50 is a lightweight portable document scanner that scans a single page in as fast as 5.5 seconds. Featuring Nuance OCR, users can create searchable PDFs and editable Word and Excel files while traveling or out in the field, and the Automatic Feeding Model makes it easily to combine multi-page scans into a single file. It's the ideal portable scanner, requiring no batteries or external power when connected to a computer via USP port. WorkForce ES-580W: Gift year-round organization with the WorkForce ES-580W wireless duplex touchscreen desktop document scanner. Offering convenient features such as a 4.3-inch touchscreen, Auto Document Feeder, and the ability to scan directly to a smartphone, tablet, or online cloud storage users can quickly reduce household and office paper clutter. Featuring intuitive Epson ScanSmart Software5 and a TWAIN driver, it ensures compatibility with most document management software.

Epson Holiday Promos

Helping with this year's shopping list, Epson is offering holiday discount pricing across some of its most popular scanner models beginning Sunday, Nov. 6, available through the Epson e-store and select retailers and e-tailers6:

