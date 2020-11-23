Give the Gift of Practicality

Look no further than your local hardware store. With 72% of United States households within 15 minutes of an Ace Hardware, you can find a wide variety of gifts to put smiles on loved ones' faces whether you shop conveniently online or in person. As a one-stop shop for grills, power tools, home decor and more, knowledgeable associates are ready to help you find the perfect gifts for those on your list whether you're looking for big ticket items or one-of-a-kind stocking stuffers.

For example, a new pellet grill may be the solution for the home chef who seems to have everything already, providing a simple way to prepare delicious meals any day of the week. Or, if you're looking to help make outdoor cleanup a cinch, consider an option like a cordless, battery-powered blower to keep the yard, driveway and other spaces neat and tidy.

Find more gift-giving inspiration at acehardware.com.

Cook Up a Crave-Worthy Gift

If you're looking for a unique gift for the grill master in your life, look no further than the Traeger Pro 575 Wood Pellet Grill, a pellet grill that helps make achieving wood-fired flavor easier. The enhanced WiFIRE technology allows you to monitor and adjust your grill anytime, anywhere directly from an app. Getting that perfect flavor is easier with this grill that starts quicker, heats up faster and puts out better smoke quality with its D2 drivetrain.

Make Gift-Giving a Breeze

For the person in your life who loves taking care of the yard and other outdoor spaces, give the gift that keeps on giving by making cleanup a breeze with the EGO Power+ 530 CFM Blower, a step up in power and convenience for the line of cordless blowers. Inspired by advanced aeronautics technology and equipped with turbine fan engineering, this compact and lightweight blower can run for 75 minutes on a single charge.

