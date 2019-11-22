Give the Gift of Travel

When planning a travel gift, consider popular destinations like these:

City Life in New York City

Discover the intersection of rich history and contemporary city living with a visit to the city of all cities. Must-see destinations include Central Park, Lincoln Center, Columbus Circle and Fifth Avenue, all of which can be found near the JW Marriott Essex House New York, a luxury hotel located at one of the world's most exclusive addresses on Central Park South since 1931.

Ski Slopes in Aspen, Colorado

From renowned skiing and snowboarding to picture-perfect dog sledding, a wealth of memorable winter experiences await in Aspen. Visitors can enjoy sporting outdoors or stroll over to historic Aspen where entertainment venues, luxury boutiques and charming restaurants beckon. From its prime location on the base of Aspen Mountain, The St. Regis Aspen Resort is uniquely situated to experience it all with luxury rooms with custom furnishings, a renowned spa and other special amenities, including 24-hour butler service.

Beautiful Beaches in Key Biscayne, Florida

The nation's southernmost barrier island, Key Biscayne offers beautiful beaches, wildlife and tranquil parks. Located close to Miami Beach and downtown, this is the location for those looking for a serene island escape. Families visiting the area can explore the Miami Seaquarium, which features exhibits, shows and a chance to swim with dolphins. Stretching along the beachfront, The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami, is the only luxury hotel on the bay.

Desert Exploration in Scottsdale, Arizona

In Scottsdale, the Sonoran Desert landscape is punctuated by mountain views, including famed Camelback Mountain. Visitors can enjoy an immersive experience with hiking, biking, horseback riding or taking in a special eco-tour. Others may delight in exploring the Scottsdale Arts District's galleries, museums and festivals, as well as the diverse, award-winning food scene. After a day of activities, The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale, allows guests to indulge in unparalleled resort amenities, from a three-level pool complex to an enriching spa, athletic club and golf course.

Arts and Culture in Austin, Texas

The "Live Music Capital of the World," Austin is home to more than 250 bars, restaurants, theaters and concert venues. At the epicenter of it all, near the Austin Convention Center, the University of Texas campus and the capitol building, you'll find W Austin, including its unique Living Room, which features four eclectic areas that provide special experiences.

Visit Marriott.com to explore more ideas for giving the gift of travel this holiday season.

Sidebar: Benefits of Booking Direct

When it comes to making travel plans, there are countless resources available. However, booking directly on Marriott.com provides some valuable benefits.

The best rates are guaranteed.

Enjoy added benefits if you're a member of the Marriott Bonvoy rewards program, which gives members access to special member rates, free Wi-Fi, mobile check-in and checkout, the ability to chat with hotel staff and mobile keys.

Members can redeem points for a free night's stay or take advantage of other perks, like using points to bid for exclusive experiences.

