Give Used Bags Another Life with Solo New York's Holiday Donation Project

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solo New York ( https://solo-ny.com ), designer of backpacks, totes, duffels, briefs, and sleeves, today announced a new holiday program that will accept any and all previously used bags and donate them to non-profits in the United States working with Give Back Box.

Solo New York Give Back Box

The donation process is easy: search your home for gently used bags from any brand, put them in a cardboard box and visit https://solo-ny.com/pages/give-back-box to print a free shipping label. Packages will be shipped directly to charities, helping them support people in need during the holidays.

"Social responsibility is part of Solo New York's DNA, and we're very excited to be launching this new program right before the holidays," said Serkan Anders, Vice President of Marketing, Solo New York. "So many of us have bags sitting around that we don't use anymore, and we had a lot of fun coming up with the "We All Have Baggage We Don't Need" slogan for this program. Give Back Box is a great organization, and partnering with them makes it really easy for people to make donations and help others who need a gently used bag, and get a reward that can be used for gifts or for getting a new bag for themselves."

As an added incentive to give stashed-away bags a second life and donate them to charity, participants will receive a $15 bonus they can use towards any purchase of $50 or more made at Solo New York's website – https://solo-ny.com. Bag donations will be accepted through the holidays, and this is a limited time engagement.

Learn more about the Solo New York holiday charity program and get your shipping label at: https://solo-ny.com/pages/give-back-box

About Solo New York:

Back in 2008, we committed to shake up an old industry and make cool, stylish bag and tablet case designs with thoughtful details available to everyone. Since then, the streets of New York have provided endless inspiration for us. Everything we design has unique style, sparked by the sights and sounds of the city. While New York is a place we call home, that dynamic spirit translates everywhere. Learn more at https://solo-ny.com and on Instagram, @SoloNewYork .

About Give Back Box:

Give Back Box® is a social-enterprise company whose objective is to change the donation behavior of online retail shoppers and other donors. Created in 2012, it became the first program for online shoppers and other donors to give away unwanted items in a cost and hassle-free way.

