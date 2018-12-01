Give Where You Live on Colorado Gives Day!

"Colorado Gives Day is about coming together to celebrate and support our Colorado communities," said Marla J. Williams, president and CEO of Community First Foundation. "We face some real challenges, from high housing costs to alarming suicide rates. Our nonprofit sector is working hard to address these issues, and more. A healthy and thriving nonprofit improves our quality of life every day."

Pam Brier, Executive Director of the Action Center, adds, "The funds we raise on Colorado Gives Day help us to ensure people can get through this holiday season without having to choose between paying their rent, keeping their heat on or providing meals for their families."

Colorado Gives Day is among the most successful giving days in the nation. Last year alone, more than 153,955 individuals made donations to 2,343 nonprofits totaling $36.5 million, breaking all previous records.

"As a longtime corporate partner, it's been an honor to witness the growth in statewide giving year-after-year and the monumental impact it's made on our communities," said Emily Robinson, COO of FirstBank. "The $36.5 million raised in 2017 goes a long way toward ensuring Colorado nonprofits can continue their missions for years to come, and we're hopeful Colorado Gives Day 2018 will have an even greater imprint."

Donors can search for local charities from any page on ColoradoGives.org to learn more and donate on Colorado Gives Day.

Colorado Gives Day is also a great opportunity to introduce children to the concept of community generosity. KidsforColoradoGives.org, a kid-friendly component of ColoradoGives.org, helps young donors experience the joy of giving in a fun, safe environment.

More information on Colorado Gives Day 2018 is available online at ColoradoGives.org. For statistics on last year's Colorado Gives Day and year-over-year comparisons, please visit ColoradoGives.org/Data&Reports.

About FirstBank

FirstBank, the nation's third largest privately held bank, operates more than 115 locations in Arizona, Colorado and California, serving more than 750,000 customers. The bank offers a variety of checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity loans and a full range of commercial loans and business accounts and services. Since 2000, the company has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist and has contributed more than $60 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is also unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees. For more information, go to www.efirstbank.com.

About Community First Foundation

Since 1975, Community First Foundation has been helping generous donors and innovative nonprofits come together to improve the quality of life and create positive change in Jefferson County, the Denver metropolitan area and beyond. We serve as a connector, partner, collaborator and resource to fuel the power of community for the greater good. For more information, visit CommunityFirstFoundation.org.

