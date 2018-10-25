Giveback Homes Celebrates Five Years of Philanthropy in Real Estate

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Giveback Homes is honoring the real estate industry for five years of success. Founded in 2013 by Blake Andrews and Caroline Pinal, the social good company has sparked a focus on giving back within the real estate industry. Giveback Homes now has over 2,000 members and has partnered with major brands within real estate to maximize their giving power.

In five years, Giveback Homes has:

Built 200 complete homes for families in need throughout the world

Arranged 70 build days supporting affordable housing around the United States , and led ten build trips to Nicaragua and other countries

, and led ten build trips to and other countries With real estate agents and companies, Giveback Homes has co-sponsored 50 volunteer and fundraising events

Through a partnership with Waves for Water, the company has donated 300 water filters providing up to 300,000 people access to clean water. In times of crisis such as Hurricane Harvey, Giveback Homes has rallied giving efforts and directly assisted agents in helping their communities recover. After a trip to Puerto Rico to assess the need there in the wake of Hurricane Maria, Giveback Homes rallied their members and supporters to directly help people whose homes had been severely damaged.

"We started in 2013 after I bought a home and saw a need in the industry," said Blake Andrews. "Caroline and I both worked at TOMS Shoes and had traveled on giving trips. We wondered, could we bring this idea to real estate?"

Giveback Homes began with a single member, Nick Schneider of Schneider Properties in Manhattan Beach, California. Nick has now built ten homes for families living in extreme properties and dedicates each one to the clients who made it possible.

In 2015, Madison Hildebrand, star of "Million Dollar Listing: LA" became the Giveback Homes Ambassador, helping to raise awareness about the importance of giving back. Madison has participated in multiple build days and traveled to Nicaragua to spend a week building homes. "Being part of Giveback Homes is very special to me," added Hildebrand. "I'm so grateful for everything I've been able to achieve. Every time I'm able to help build a home or spread the word about this organization, it means I've impacted a family and a household in a way that makes the world a better place."

In 2017, Giveback Homes and Concierge Auctions partnered to launch Key for Key®, a revolutionary program that builds a home for a family every time a property is sold at auction. Through this award-winning program over 100 homes have been built for families, many of whom have never had safe and reliable shelter before. Members of the Concierge Auctions team have traveled to Nicaragua to build homes and most recently began work on La Aguja, a community in El Salvador. "Together with Giveback Homes, we've transformed how our company thinks about what we do," stated Laura Brady. "We have the photos of the families we've helped on the wall in our office, and I've kept in touch with families we've had the pleasure of contributing towards. Key for Key® means so much to our company."

In 2018, Giveback Homes created its Advocate program. These 24 Giveback Homes members were selected because of their dedication to social good. They have organized build days and giving events in cities around the United States and mobilized others in real estate and beyond to volunteer and contribute.

"I'm honored to see the way that Blake and Caroline have brought the message of caring for others into the real estate industry, said Blake Mycoskie, founder of TOMS Shoes. "Every member of Giveback Homes should be celebrated for the decision they've made to bring giving into the heart of their business."

Giveback Homes plans to continue its efforts in real estate and related industries by welcoming new members and strategic partners. To learn more and join the movement, please visit www.givebackhomes.com .

About Giveback Homes

Giveback Homes is dedicated to creating a sustainable relationship between real estate professionals, their clients, and communities in need throughout the world. Their goal is to create social change through the act of buying or selling a home. Through fundraising events, build days, and international trips they are dedicated to inspiring the real estate industry to take action for social good. Together with their giving partners, Giveback Homes has funded and built over 200 homes for families in need in Nicaragua, El Salvador, and other countries.

