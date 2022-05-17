Givebacks Selects Wildfire Systems' White Label Rewards Platform to Drive Nonprofit Fundraising

Givebacks is the first organization to leverage cashback rewards from online shopping to scale

fundraising efforts for more than 1 million non-profits across the U.S.

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wildfire Systems Inc., an innovative financial technology platform that powers reward programs and shopping companions, today announced that Givebacks is harnessing the power of Wildfire's white label rewards platform to fuel fundraising initiatives for over 1 million 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations.

Givebacks is leveraging Wildfire's cashback rewards technologies to create programs for nonprofits to earn a share of the e-commerce purchases made by their supporters. This approach to fundraising automatically provides causes with 1% of each shopper's online purchase and allows consumers to donate additional cashback funds from purchases made at tens of thousands of brands in Wildfire's global merchant network.

"We're excited to work with Givebacks to help nonprofits achieve their fundraising goals," said Jordan Glazier, CEO, Wildfire Systems. "This novel use of our platform allows people to easily support their favorite causes simply by shopping online while using the Givebacks desktop and mobile extensions powered by Wildfire."

"Our partnership with Wildfire has allowed us to create an entirely new way for nonprofits to scale passive fundraising efforts, generating regular donations from their supporters, which we call Backers," said Robert Costa, COO, Givebacks. "With more than 25,000 merchants to earn shopping rewards from, we've made it simple for Backers to receive cashback on their purchases, which benefits them as well as the cause they've chosen to support. The Wildfire rewards platform allows Givebacks to reach more people and raise more funds for organizations such as PTAs that depend on donations from small donors."

Wildfire's enterprise platform allows partners such as Givebacks, as well as banks, fintechs, and technology companies to deploy turnkey rewards programs with a suite of offerings including cashback offers, coupons, and turnkey shopping assistants across all mobile and desktop interactions.

For more information on Wildfire Systems' white-label rewards platform and global merchant network, please visit https://www.wildfire-corp.com .

About Wildfire Systems, Inc.

Wildfire Systems provides an enterprise platform which enables clients to embed social commerce, cashback rewards, digital coupons, and shopping companions within their existing services. Wildfire's patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for clients. Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 50,000 online merchant programs in over 50 countries. The company is based in San Diego and was founded in 2017. For more information, visit www.wildfire-corp.com.

SOURCE Wildfire Systems