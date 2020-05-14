Givego Launches A Virtual Coaching & Communications Platform

Filling the gap between in-person lessons and online videos that range in quality, Givego's one-of-a-kind virtual learning community connects users to certified sports coaches, instructors, and top professional athletes, allowing anyone the ability to work on their form whenever and wherever it's convenient for them.

"Givego allows me to easily coach anyone, anywhere," said two-time PGA Teacher of the Year, Cody Carter. "By providing personalized instruction with Givego's intuitive technology, I can help individuals significantly improve their technique. Givego is the way we will learn now and in the future."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Givego has seen a surge in engagement with their early beta-users. Users simply upload a video using their mobile device, describe what aspect of their sport they are looking to improve, and their professional coach can respond within minutes. It's easy, fast and helpful.

"Givego allows any athlete access to the best coaching talent in the world," said Givego founder Willie Ford. "A young kid with big dreams or an adult looking to improve their game can connect to some of the most experienced coaches and athletes in the world, all from the palm of their hand."

Golf is currently Givego's most popular category, with top instructors including Cody Carter, two-time PGA Teacher of the Year; Jared Wolf, professional golfer on the Korn Ferry Tour; Aaron Olson, Golf Digest's Best Young Teacher; Daniella Iacobelli, an 11-year LPGA professional; and many others.

To learn more, visit: www.givego.io or download Givego from the App Store to receive your free session.

About Givego

Givego is an online marketplace built by athletes for athletes in Salt Lake City, UT. Givego delivers a proprietary mobile technology that connects passionate sports enthusiasts with world-renowned experts across multiple disciplines with the sole objective of helping athletes improve. Givego's community of experts range from Olympic and professional athletes to some of the most sought-after instructors and coaches certified by leading NGB's.

SOURCE Givego

Related Links

givego.io

