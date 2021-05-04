GivePower Takes Home Top Honors In Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

"We are focused on deploying solutions that provide the most sustainable, healthy and affordable water in the world for people who need it the most," said Hayes Barnard, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of GivePower. "We are honored and deeply grateful to be recognized by Fast Company . These awards represent a growing awareness of the global water crisis and support needed to create innovative solutions that can save lives."

GivePower, a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit, has developed containerized, solar-powered water desalination and purification technology that can be rapidly deployed in regions around the world suffering from a shortage of clean water. GivePower produces two models of Solar Water Farm: the Max and the Mobi. Each Max is capable of transforming as much as 70,000 liters of saltwater into clean, healthy water every day, which is enough drinking water for up to 35,000 people per day. GivePower's Mobi is a smaller, more mobile unit that is faster to deploy and can produce enough clean drinking water for up to 3,000 people per day. The new Mobi+ model, which is designed to purify brackish water, serves up to 7,500 people per day. These Solar Water Farms can operate around the clock, utilizing solar and battery storage technology. With this new, sustainable clean water source, communities see a dramatic drop in waterborne diseases, and are empowered with greater health and economic opportunities.

Currently, GivePower has operational Solar Water Farm Max systems in Kiunga, Kenya; Likoni, Kenya; and La Gonave, Haiti. The foundation has eight additional sites in development, including several Mobi and Mobi+ units, that will be complete by the end of 2021.

"This World Changing Ideas Awards recognition further fuels our determination to provide access to clean water for those in need everywhere," said Michele Magee, President of GivePower. "Our Solar Water Farm Max's and Mobi's serve coastal communities, and our new Mobi+ units will now desalinate brackish water for inland areas. Continual innovation is simply imperative to addressing the world's biggest problems and we're excited to be associated with those honored in these awards."

Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 33 winners, more than 400 finalists, and more than 800 honorable mentions. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. Plus, several new categories were added, including Pandemic Response, Urban Design, and Architecture. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times," said Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems."

About GivePower

GivePower is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to extending the environmental and social benefits of clean, renewable energy across the world. GivePower uses solar energy and storage technologies to deliver the most essential community services to the developing world. GivePower has helped power some of the economically poorest countries, including communities across more than a dozen countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. Visit GivePower at www.givepower.org and follow the organization on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

