Givewith Launches Places with Purpose™ with Rising Realty Partners

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Givewith, a technology company that makes it easy to embed social impact into commerce, today announced that Rising Realty Partners (Rising), a Los Angeles-based commercial real estate investment and operating platform managing over 5,000,000 square feet of space, will pilot its Places with Purpose platform. Places with Purpose is a transformational SaaS (Software as a Service) solution for the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) industry. Using Givewith's proprietary technology, Rising will collaborate with its tenants and vendors to support social impact programs. "Givewith's mission is to transform commerce into an engine for social change," said Paul Polizzotto, Founder and CEO of Givewith. "We're proud and thrilled to partner with Rising Realty to extend this work into the commercial real estate market. Our shared values and commitment to innovation make this the perfect collaboration with which to launch Places with Purpose."

"This partnership further solidifies our commitment to make positive impacts within the communities we own and operate real estate." says Kayce Hawk, SVP Property Services. "Givewith allows us to share our impact data with tenants, visitors, and the community."

Properties subscribed to Places with Purpose can become a designated Social Value Building, signifying owners', tenants', and vendors' deep commitment to the surrounding community. In this way, Places with Purpose delivers social impact as an amenity to all building stakeholders, who come together to improve education, health, and the environment in the communities beyond their walls.

Rising Realty has selected 1Cal Plaza, The CalEdison DTLA, HFC, Catalina Landing, and Highland properties in their Los Angeles portfolio, and Civic Center Plaza in Denver as the inaugural buildings in the Places with Purpose and Social Value Building concepts. The portfolio will be easily managed on the Places with Purpose platform, which enables property owners to select programs to support, track impact, manage volunteer opportunities for tenants, and access materials to share with brokers, tenants, vendors, and investors alike. Tenants also have platform access. This enables them to track and share the building community's impact through a digital suite of storytelling assets designed for diverse stakeholders and to be amplified across social media outlets. Tenants can directly engage their employees in a variety of ways, including through participation in volunteer activities. Vendors that provide building operations services, like maintenance and landscaping, can also participate and realize a range of business objectives, including achieving corporate social responsibility goals, engaging their own employees, and strengthening relationships with property owners.

"Successful real estate owners know that the value of a commercial property is contingent on the vitality of the surrounding community," said Polizzotto. "When businesses, schools, and parks nearby are healthy and full of promise, there's a good chance that a development will also thrive. Places with Purpose gives commercial real estate owners the opportunity to create this synergistic ecosystem, in which the business transactions that sustain their buildings create shared value for all stakeholders. Places with Purpose is a better way for real estate leaders to serve their tenants, vendors, and communities, thereby ensuring their own viability."

Visit givewith.com/real-estate to learn more about Places with Purpose and the Social Value Building designation.

About Givewith

Givewith is a technology company that helps its customers grow by making it easy to embed social impact into commerce. Givewith's suite of "easy button" solutions allows organizations to seamlessly apply social impact programs into existing business processes including sales, procurement and HR, creating additional business value for customers and new sources of funding for the world's most effective social and environmental impact initiatives. Visit givewith.com to learn more.

About Rising Realty

Rising Realty Partner is a family-owned, Los Angeles-based, vertically-integrated real estate investment and operating platform specializing in creating world-class commercial properties. With more than 5 million square feet under management, Rising's approach to real estate investing and operating focuses on advancing environmental, technological, and social impacts. Visit risingrp.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Theresa Schieber

[email protected]

(1) 929.243.6300

SOURCE Givewith

Related Links

givewith.com

