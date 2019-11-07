Giving Back to Our Nation's Veterans: Five New Kubota Tractors Awarded to Farmer Veteran Coalition Members

In total, the program has provided equipment and grants to 31 farmer veterans through FVC's Fellowship Fund, which matches veterans' needs with donated resources to help them further their agriculture careers. The 2019 program received hundreds of applications from worthy veterans; in the end, one recipient was selected by and for each of Kubota's five operating divisions:

Western Division: Soraya Pellan , retired U.S. Air Force veteran who served 20 years in the medical service field, is the owner of Pellan Farms outside of Omaha, Nebraska , which grows alfalfa hay for dairy farms and horse owners in her local area. Soraya and her husband, who reside in both Folsom, California , and Omaha, Nebraska , recently took ownership of their 74-acre farm which has been in her husband's family for more than 100 years. Having experienced severe flooding this year, Soraya is looking forward to putting the new Kubota tractor to use to repair the property. Soraya received her tractor from Kubota dealer Sacramento for Tractors in California .

Kubota's philanthropic mission is to "power and empower those who move the earth," and in that spirit, "Geared to Give" was born in partnership with FVC in 2015. To build on the program and extend its benefits to even more veterans, the company enhanced the program and is currently offering instant customer rebates on Kubota equipment for all FVC members.

"This program empowers farmer veterans to achieve their dreams," said Alex Woods, Kubota vice president of sales operations, supply chain and parts. "We are pleased to have selected these five very worthy veterans for this year's awards. It is an honor to work with each of them and the dealers who support them. We encourage more veterans to visit their local Kubota dealerships, meet their dealer and learn more about the program, and how Kubota products can help them bring their farming operations to the next level."

Michael O'Gorman, executive director of FVC, echoed the sentiment. "One of the great joys of doing this work is being able to make a positive impact on our farmer veterans by providing them with the tools to succeed in their farming operations. Having horsepower on the farm is the ultimate gift for a farmer, especially for one that is just starting out. We are extremely grateful to continue this important work with Kubota's help to reach veterans in farming communities across the country."

In addition to the tractors, Land Pride donated implements to outfit each veteran with the right tools for their respective farming operations. "We are proud to support our veterans and contribute to this great cause," said Dee Warren, marketing manager for Land Pride. "Knowing we're able to provide these farmer veterans with the right tools, right from the start is a great feeling and we are thankful for the opportunity to support these men and women."

Firebird Products, a Kubota supplier for aftermarket accessories, also donated Kubota-orange canopies for each tractor, which will help shield each operator from the elements. "We are proud to support our nation's veterans and thankful for this ongoing partnership with Kubota that enables us to give back in this way," said Brad Curd, owner of Firebird Products.

Each year, farmer veterans can apply to the FVC Fellowship Fund in order to be considered for donated Kubota equipment through the "Geared to Give" program. For more information on FVC's 2020 application process, visit www.farmvetco.org. For more information on the "Geared to Give" program, visit Kubota Cares.

