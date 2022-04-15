Giving Back to the Communities of Indianapolis

Eskew Law Members Give to Several Local Nonprofits as Part of "Giving Tuesday" Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last fall, the attorneys of Eskew Law created a campaign to give back to local nonprofit organizations in Indianapolis. Known as Giving Tuesday, this event encourages philanthropy by giving $100 to each firm member, which they may donate to the organization of their choice. The goal is to convince other local businesses to do the same and help the community thrive.

During the first campaign, Eskew Law donated to ten different charities in Indiana and beyond, including the following:

Attorney Cristopher Eskew

PACE Indianapolis

IndyHumane

The Humane Society of the United States

Shelby County Humane Society

Heaven After Hell Animal Rescue

Foster Fairies

Asperger/Autism Network (AANE)

Autism Society of Indiana

SMC Dance Marathon

Kids' Voice of Indiana

This is just one of the many community outreach programs that Eskew Law has created or sponsored. The firm is always looking for ways to give back and motivate their team to find joy in their work. In the past, they have sponsored Holler on the Hill, the Indianapolis Bar Association Bench Bar Conference, Rock for Riley, and the Indianapolis Bar Foundation Gala. Eskew Law also created a Safe Holiday Rides program in Indianapolis , as well as scholarship opportunities for future and current college students.

Eskew Law hopes that this campaign inspires other businesses in Indianapolis to show their support for the local organizations that keep the community running.

About Eskew Law LLC:

Attorney Christopher Eskew founded Eskew Law LLC in 2011 after working as a partner at several other practices. With an emphasis on criminal law, family law, and personal injury, Eskew Law focuses on the needs of individuals and families who require extra support. With a 10.0 Superb rating on Avvo and listings by Super Lawyers and The National Trial Lawyers , Eskew Law always has the client in mind. They built their legal philosophy on the principle of honesty and seek to advocate for the client's best interests every step of the way. No case is too small, large, simple, or complex.

If you have questions about a pending claim or case, give us a call at 317-974-0177 or contact us through our website at www.eskewlaw.com .

