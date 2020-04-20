Giving in the Time of COVID-19: Tips from Foundation Source

Foundation Source offers the following giving tips to those with private foundations and donor-advised funds:

Supporting Current Grantees

Check in on them. Has COVID-19 altered their organization? If yes, what do they need from donors?

Has COVID-19 altered their organization? If yes, what do they need from donors? Extend current funding. Fund them another six months or a year to help ensure financial stability.

Fund them another six months or a year to help ensure financial stability. Offer untied funding. Loosen restrictions or payment schedules on your current and future gifts.

Loosen restrictions or payment schedules on your current and future gifts. Simplify reporting. Lower or remove your reporting requirements to ease administrative burdens.

Lower or remove your reporting requirements to ease administrative burdens. Invest in capacity building. Support their infrastructure (e.g., technology) to improve their efficiency.

Supporting New Organizations

To directly combat COVID-19 and aid its victims, here are some ways to help:

Act locally. Fund regional relief organizations. Giving Compass has a vetted list.

Fund regional relief organizations. has a vetted list. Provide direct support to those who need it most. Private foundations can make grants directly to individuals and families (instead of to charities) without seeking prior approval from the IRS.

Private foundations can make grants directly to individuals and families (instead of to charities) without seeking prior approval from the IRS. Prioritize frontline workers and the most vulnerable. Fund childcare and other support services for essential workers as well as seniors, the homeless, and other vulnerable groups.

Fund childcare and other support services for essential workers as well as seniors, the homeless, and other vulnerable groups. Fund emergent needs. Support long-term change such as investments in public health, paid leave, and other protections for workers.

Support long-term change such as investments in public health, paid leave, and other protections for workers. Consider debt relief. As bills pile up for millions of out-of-work Americans, help erase their onerous medical or student debt.

As bills pile up for millions of out-of-work Americans, help erase their onerous medical or student debt. Make program-related investments (PRIs). As long as it's for a charitable purpose, private foundations can make PRI loans, loan guarantees, and equity investments to nonprofits and for-profit companies. In the current context, these PRIs could be used to help manufacture face masks or construct field hospitals and shelters.

For additional tips and insight from Foundation Source, visit here.

