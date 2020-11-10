Giving Thanks: Astral Power Launches Donation Program for Feed the Vets

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Astral Power Inc., a Community Solar provider based in New York State, is donating $25 to the Feed the Vets organization for every household that enrolls in Community Solar with Astral Power during the month of November.

Each household that enrolls will also receive a $25 sign-on bonus this month, and be on their way to an average annual savings of 10% on their electricity charges. Astral Power also guarantees satisfaction. Customers can be subscribed to Community Solar for up to 20 years, or cancel at any time without fees or penalties.

Veterans at a Feed the Vets Food Pantry You can support your local veterans by going solar.

There are 17.4 million veterans in America and more than 1.4 million of them are living in poverty. One in three homeless people in America is a U.S. Military Veteran, and nearly four million Veterans and their families don't have enough to eat during the year. Feed our Vets helps combat veteran food insecurity by supporting food pantries that provide free food distributions to veteran and their families, and also by providing veterans with education and resources veterans need.

"Our veterans showed extreme courage and made immense sacrifices for Our country. During this month of giving thanks, we want show our appreciation to the veterans that gave up so much for us," says Cara Humphrey, co-founder of Astral Power. "Unfortunately, many of our veterans are homeless and hungry. We believe that by supporting this program, we can call attention to the struggles our vets experience, while helping to provide veterans with the food and comfort that they deserve."

Community Solar helps people reduce their carbon footprint by providing them access to clean, locally-produced solar energy for their homes. The solar farms that are built around the communities help increase job opportunities and stimulate the local economy. By signing up for Community Solar with Astral Power in the month of November, families can not only save money, protect the environment and boost their local economy, but also help many of the veterans in their local community.

About Astral Power: Astral Power provides access to locally produced clean energy from solar farms to households at a lower cost than their utility. By handling everything from initial enrollment to billing and support, Astral Power guarantees savings on its customers' utility bills without any hassle.

