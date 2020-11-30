Giving Tuesday celebrated by The Tech Interactive with time capsule opening and virtual tour

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 1, The Tech Interactive joins nonprofits from around the world in celebrating Giving Tuesday, the biggest day of the year for philanthropy. The Tech, which has been closed to the public since the beginning of the pandemic, is raising money to support its mission to inspire the innovator in everyone, both through virtual resources and as one of the world's premiere science centers.

Donor support has helped The Tech launch and support its collection of at-home educational resources for families and educators. Donor support also helps The Tech provide free virtual labs to low-income schools.

The Tech Interactive At Home can be found here: thetechathome.org/

Information on The Tech's virtual labs can be found here: thetech.org/virtual-fieldtrips-labs

On Giving Tuesday The Tech will host a livestream event featuring:

A first look at a brand new exhibit — Solve for Earth, coming in 2021.

A recently discovered time capsule video from The Tech's 1998 opening celebration that was made to be revealed in 2020.

Interviews with friends of The Tech, including award-winning filmmaker Doug Scott , who will talk about the creation of our Tech for Global Good films.

, who will talk about the creation of our Tech for Global Good films. The opportunity to have double the impact with a matching gift of up to $25,000 from a group of generous donors.

from a group of generous donors. Other surprises as we celebrate those who have helped us continue to serve the community during a year of unprecedented challenges.

The livestream can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/TheTechInteractive/live/

About The Tech Interactive

The Tech Interactive is a family-friendly science and technology center in the heart of downtown San Jose. Our hands-on activities, experimental labs and design challenge experiences empower people to innovate with creativity, curiosity and compassion. The Tech is a world leader in the creation of immersive STEAM education resources to develop the next generation of problem-solvers locally, nationally and globally. We believe that everyone is born an innovator who can change the world for the better.

Inspiring the innovator in everyone. | thetech.org

