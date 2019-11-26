GivingTuesday: Donate to Help Disaster Victims

"Every eight minutes, the generosity of our donors enables us to help someone affected by a disaster — and this year has been no exception," said Trevor Riggen, senior vice president, Red Cross Disaster Cycle Services. "From flooding to hurricanes to fires, Red Cross volunteers were there every day when those suffering needed us most in the aftermath of disasters. On Giving Tuesday, please donate and help us provide emergency shelter, food, relief items and recovery assistance for people's urgent disaster needs."

FAMILIES FACE DISASTERS EVERY DAY On average, the Red Cross responds to a new major disaster every two weeks in the U.S. This year's large events included wildfires in California, Hurricane Dorian on the East Coast, tropical storm flooding in Texas, and tornadoes and floods in the Midwest. In fact, the frequency of billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. is increasing, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

What's more, Red Cross volunteers provided crisis counseling and other support to communities affected by tragic shootings like those in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Nationwide, the Red Cross also responded to tens of thousands of smaller disasters like home fires to help families with emergency needs, such as securing a safe place to sleep and planning their recovery.

HOW TO HELP People can #GiveWithMeaning on Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season by making a tax-deductible donation at redcross.org/gift in honor of loved ones:

Help disaster victims in the U.S.: A gift of $50 can deliver hot meals for five people or provide blankets for 10 people after a disaster, or a larger donation of $100 can provide a family of two with a full day's worth of emergency shelter, including meals, snacks, blankets, cots and hygiene supplies.

A gift of can deliver hot meals for five people or provide blankets for 10 people after a disaster, or a larger donation of can provide a family of two with a full day's worth of emergency shelter, including meals, snacks, blankets, cots and hygiene supplies. Help military members and veterans: A donation of $50 can help connect veterans and their families to critical community services, such as food, housing, mental health support and rehabilitation. A larger gift of $145 can provide hospital kits, filled with toiletries and other essentials, for 20 service members.

A donation of can help connect veterans and their families to critical community services, such as food, housing, mental health support and rehabilitation. A larger gift of can provide hospital kits, filled with toiletries and other essentials, for 20 service members. Help save lives internationally: People can support our work with the Measles & Rubella Initiative, which provides vaccinations for children and educates families about the dangers of measles and rubella. A gift of $100 can help provide lifesaving vaccinations for 100 children facing an increased risk of measles and rubella around the world.

GIVE THE GIFT OF LIFE The holidays are a difficult time to collect blood because of busy schedules and inclement weather. Still, the need for blood is constant to help accident victims, cancer patients and others who rely on lifesaving blood products every day. Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

About Our Corporate Holiday Supporters:

During this holiday season, the American Red Cross is grateful for corporate donors that generously contribute to our Holiday Campaign. They include: Amazon, Circle K, Microsoft and PayPal. Thanks to the generosity of these and other supporters, the Red Cross is able to bring help and hope to people across the country. Special thanks to companies helping to raise donations during the holiday season: Citi, Facebook, Google, Streamlabs, Toyota and Westfields Mall. To learn more about our corporate holiday supporters, visit https://www.redcross.org/donations/ways-to-donate/holiday-gifts/holiday-partners.html.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

SOURCE American Red Cross

Related Links

http://www.redcross.org

