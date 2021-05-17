Giza Systems Awarded Installation & Services for the Sukari Gold Mine Solar Power Plant - The World's Largest Solar Hybrid Project at an off-Grid Mine for Centamin in Egypt

CAIRO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centamin plc, the mining company, has awarded juwi, a leading renewable specialist company, and Giza Systems, a leading systems integrator in the MEA region, the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for its 36 MW solar farm and 7.5 MW battery-energy storage system at the Sukari gold mine, Eastern Desert in Egypt.

Giza Systems has been contracted to install the Sukari solar plant; while juwi has been contracted to design, supply and integrate the Sukari solar and battery plant into the current diesel power plant.

"We are extremely proud to have been awarded this project as a major reference in our renewables portfolio and yet another significant milestone marking our contribution in the power sector. We look forward to working closely with Centamin and juwi on this project to support in the reduction of fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions," stated Amr Sherif, General Manager of Transmission & Distribution Line of Business at Giza Systems.

The Sukari solar plant will be the largest hybrid solar project at an off-grid mining operation. The massive project is expected to reduce diesel fuel oil consumption by more than 22 million litres per year and lower carbon emissions by more than 60,000 tonnes CO2-e per year. It will also reduce operating costs and increase reliability of the power system. The project is scheduled to be commissioned late in H1 2022.

Mohamed Sedeek, Chief Operations Officer at Giza Systems said, "Our priority has always been on enabling our partners and clients transform their operations and business for real growth. This flagship project underpins the strength of our track record and our resolve in working on national projects that accelerate the transformation of these sectors for future growth and sustainability."

ABOUT GIZA SYSTEMS

Giza Systems, a leading systems integrator in the MEA region, designs and deploys industry-specific technology solutions for asset-intensive industries such as the telecoms, utilities, oil and gas, hospitality and real estate among other market sectors. We help our clients streamline their operations and businesses through our portfolio of solutions, managed services, and consultancy practice. Our team of 1000 professionals are spread throughout the region with anchor offices in Cairo, Riyadh, Dubai, Doha, Nairobi, Dar-es-Salaam, Abuja, Kampala and New Jersey, allowing us to service an ever-increasing client base in over 40 countries.

ABOUT THE JUWI GROUP

The juwi group is one of the leading specialists for renewable energies. The German renewable energy pioneer has been offering complete project development as well as other services relating to the planning, construction and operation of renewable energy systems for 25 years. The juwi group's business areas include projects with wind and solar energy as well as hybrid systems with storage systems for industrial applications.

Juwi was founded in 1996 in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The company is now based in Wörrstadt near Mainz and has been part of Mannheim-based MVV Energie AG, one of the largest municipal energy providers in Germany, since the end of 2014. The juwi group employs around 850 people worldwide and has projects on every continent. There are subsidiaries in: Germany, Italy, Greece, South Africa, the USA, Japan, Australia, India as well as the Philippines, Thailand and Singapore.

To date, juwi has implemented more than 1,000 wind energy systems with an output of more than 2,400 megawatts at around 180 locations worldwide; in the solar segment there are around 1,800 PV systems with a total output of more than 3,000 megawatts. Together, these energy systems generate around nine billion kilowatt hours of electricity each year; In purely mathematical terms, this corresponds to the annual requirements of around three million households in Germany. For the implementation of the energy projects, juwi has initiated an investment volume of almost ten billion euros over the past 25 years.

SOURCE Giza Systems

Related Links

giasystems.com

