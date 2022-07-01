FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The initial goal of GK Hair in 2007 was to fill a gap in the industry. The salons needed a product that could transform the hair, repair damage and ultimately control frizz. When GK Hair's founder brought this type of treatment to the salons in Miami, FL they were hooked from the very beginning. As the time passed, the company grew into a professional platform for the salon owners to rely on, learn from, and grow with all because of providing consistent results with GK Hair treatments from the beginning. Hundreds of thousands of salon professionals trust GK Hair products due to the high quality formulations and ultimately the results they are able to provide to their customers. As continued support to GK Hair salons, the company offers multiple reward/educational programs that help them build a successful salon business.

GK Hair Helped More Than 2000 Salons In Building A Successful Business

To assist new hair artists who are just stepping into the realm of hair care, GK Hair has developed an Education Portal which contains step-by-step YouTube tutorials on different hairstyle trends and techniques from hair coloring to hair taming. This education portal also features free-of-cost online courses which are hosted by skilled industry educators. Along with this, the company conducts live education sessions every week on Zoom/Facebook Live which helps the hair artists learn, hone their skills and be certified in the brands products.

Apart from educational sessions, GK Hair has recently launched the Social Media Library for those folks who need additional support in maintaining an online presence of their business. The Social Media Library contains pre-written, as well as pre-designed posts. stories, campaigns, and email templates for social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube. Salon artists can access this pre-made content anytime in multiple languages without spending hours in creating a single post for their salon's media. Effective and simple, the Social Media Library is an easy to use tool in providing assistance to salon professionals who want to communicate with their audiences.

Along with this, GK Hair also offers bi-monthly promotions for salon professionals which includes special discounts on specifically designed professional packages, such as the Hair Taming System with Juvexin, Shampoo and Conditioner Duos, Styling Products, Juvexin Cream Colors, and Styling Tools. Other programs including the Salon Loyalty Program and Color Membership Program allow the salon artists to earn rewards for their continuous support to the brand.

Website: https://www.gkhair.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gkhair

Instagram: https://instagram.com/GKhair

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GKhair

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/gkhair

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GKhair/

