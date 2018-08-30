GKIDS Presents MFKZ English Language Voice Cast, Releases with Fathom Events in Movie Theaters Nationwide on October 11 and 16

Released by GKIDS and Fathom Events, MFKZ debuts in U.S. cinemas on Thursday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) with an encore on Tuesday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). Both showings are dubbed in English. The film will also receive a limited theatrical release by GKIDS starting Friday, October 12. Tickets for MFKZ are available now at www.FathomEvents.com , www.mfkzmovie.com or at participating box offices.

MFKZ centers on young Angelino and his skull-and-flame pal Vinz, who live in a seedy tenement in an L.A.-inspired dystopian metropolis – a burnt-out, gang-and-cockroach-ridden, neo-urban hell. Following a scooter accident Angelino starts experiencing migraines, strange hallucinations and fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: he is half human and half Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet.

GKIDS and Fathom Events partnered to present the US premieres of "Fireworks" and "The Night is Short, Walk On Girl," and are set to present Satoshi Kon's "Perfect Blue" to cinemas on September 6 and 10.

"We are super excited to be working with Studio 4°C and Ankama to release MFKZ in North America," GKIDS Founder and CEO Eric Beckman said. "This is a blistering, genre-breaking animated film for adults, unlike anything that has come before. We are thrilled with the voice cast and can't wait to share this film with audiences on October 11th."

"Anime fans should be prepared for a wild ride with MFKZ," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This exciting animated feature is yet another high-point of our ongoing partnership with GKIDS."

English Voice Cast



Michael Chiklis - Crocodile



Giancarlo Espositio - Mr. K



Jorge Gutierrez – El Tigre



Dascha Polanco - Luna



RZA – Shakespeare



Vince Staples - Vinz



Danny Trejo - Bruce

For artwork/photos related to MFKZ, visit the Fathom Events press site .

About Fathom Events



Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE : AMC ), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE : CNK ) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE : RGC ), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 941 locations and 1,496 screens in 181 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About GKIDS



GKIDS is a producer and distributor of award-winning feature animation for both adult and family audiences. Since 2010, the company has scored an astounding ten Best Animated Feature Oscar nominations with The Secret of Kells in 2010, A Cat in Paris and Chico & Rita in 2012, Ernest & Celestine in 2014, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya and Song of the Sea in 2015, Boy and the World and When Marnie Was There in 2016, My Life as a Zucchini in 2017, and The Breadwinner in 2018. GKIDS also handles North American distribution for the famed Studio Ghibli library of films, one of the world's most coveted animation collections with titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke and others. GKIDS recently launched ANIMATION IS FILM, an annual LA-based film festival. ANIMATION IS FILM embraces the highest aspirations of animation as a cinematic art form and is a vocal advocate for filmmakers who push the boundaries of their work to the fullest range of expression that the medium is capable of.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

http://www.fathomevents.com

