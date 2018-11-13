GKN Ballspline Sideshafts: Perfect for On-Road and Off-Road

RÖESRATH, Germany, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GKN Niche Customers, Motorsport and Aftermarket (NMA) has launched a new ballspline sideshaft, pairing excellent off-road characteristics with safe on-road handling. Linearly arranged ball bearings deliver previously unattained plunge for outstanding suspension performance.

Most sport utility vehicles (SUVs) are rarely used off-road. Therefore, SUV drivers expect the same level of dynamic on-road handling and comfort as sedans. Because SUVs have high ground clearance and a higher center of gravity, they present major challenges to designing their running gear which requires long suspension travel.

SUV development engineers previously accepted compromises to combine good off-road characteristics with car-like handling as the sideshafts available delivered limited wheel movement and poor ride comfort. GKN's ballspline driveshaft delivers outstanding plunge length (to 70 mm). This substantial change results from linear ball bearings that run in multiple deeply cut profiles that enable axial sideshaft displacement.

The new ballspline has major benefits for SUVs: high ground clearance often requires installation angles of ten degrees and more – a configuration that restricts long suspension travel even further. The new ballspline sideshafts solve this by combining wide installation angles with long suspension travel.

Ballspline sideshafts characteristic shape is easily recognizable because their displacement mechanism requires different diameters along the shaft. An exceptionally high level of manufacturing precision to eliminate play in the axial displacement, otherwise suspension response will be poor and can compromise handling. For this reason, only top-quality materials are considered for ballspline manufacturing. They facilitate quiet running through optimized noise vibration harshness (NVH) and high torque transfer – also important for SUV applications.

GKN developed its ballspline sideshafts for OE SUV applications and now also offers them in the exact same quality in its aftermarket program.

About GKN

GKN is the world's leading supplier of components and systems for drive technology. Its pre-eminent market position is based on many years of technological experience. GKN Service International supplies original GKN parts for replacement needs around the globe. GKN offers a highly comprehensive range of car sideshafts, propshafts, joint kits, boot kits and other vehicle parts under the brand names Spidan and Löbro through wholesalers and local parts dealers. For more information, visit: www.gkndriveline.com.



