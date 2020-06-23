G.L. Bruno Associates, Ernest Health, and Vibra Healthcare to Bring New Medical Rehabilitation Hospital to Bakersfield

The rehabilitation hospital will house the most current technologies available in the rehabilitation field to treat specific diagnoses such as stroke, amputation, multiple trauma, pulmonary rehab, spinal cord injury, orthopedic rehab, post-op neurosurgery, wound care, burns, arthritis and many more. Ernest's inpatient medical rehabilitation hospital will provide a safe, cheerful environment where patients benefit from their compassionate and professional round-the-clock care. "We are very excited to be an integral part of the Bakersfield medical community. Our medical rehabilitation hospital will serve the unmet rehabilitation needs of the community through pioneering medical programs and a cutting-edge facility. I would like to thank the physicians who have strongly supported the project as well as General Contactor GL Bruno and MPT for their development and financing of this state-of-the-art hospital," said Brad Hollinger, Vibra Healthcare and Ernest Health CEO. This new addition to the Rio Bravo Medical Campus will bring around 150 new jobs to the area, about two-thirds being medical staff.

Development and construction of the hospital will cost an estimated $48 million and is projected to be completed by the fall of 2021. The GLB team is responsible for all construction including a commitment to deliver the project on schedule and within budget. "We're so pleased and excited that we earned the trust of Ernest Health and Vibra Healthcare to deliver this state-of-the-art rehab hospital," said Mike Bogna, who leads GLB's construction department. "GLB is committed to continuous learning and development, and we're looking forward to applying our technical know-how, experience, and innovative techniques to deliver exceptional results."

About G.L. Bruno Associates, Inc.

Founded in 1978 by Gary L. Bruno, GLB is a vertically integrated company headquartered in Fresno,CA that develops, constructs, and manages healthcare projects. Completing projects throughout California and the western United States, GLB has represented physicians, medical groups, hospitals, and health systems in the development of complex medical facilities such as cancer, surgery, and imaging centers. GLB provides complete development services including acquiring land, forming ownership entities, creating performance projections, managing and overseeing design, obtaining entitlements, performing general construction, securing financing and managing assets. For more information regarding GLB, please visit www.glbruno.com.

About Ernest Health

Ernest Health was founded in 2004 and has been providing specialized rehabilitative services to patients since 2005, when the first hospitals opened. Ernest Health's rehabilitation hospitals treat thousands of patients every year who are recovering from disabilities caused by injuries or illnesses, such as strokes, orthopedic, brain and spinal cord injuries. The hospitals also treat individuals with chronic illnesses such as cerebral palsy, ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease), multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson's disease.

About Vibra Healthcare, LLC

Vibra Healthcare, LLC is a post-acute care provider based in Mechanicsburg, PA that is focused on the development, acquisition, and operation of freestanding specialty acute care hospitals, medical rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient physical rehabilitation centers. Teams of highly trained specialists lead clinical programs at Vibra's specialty hospitals for rehabilitating patients who suffer from strokes, multiple traumas, major orthopedic, neurologic, cardiac, and respiratory conditions. Vibra and its affiliates currently employ over 6,000 employees and own, operate, and manage over 45 specialty hospitals, transitional care units/facilities, and hospital-based outpatient physical therapy locations in 14 states. For additional information about Vibra Healthcare's network of specialty hospitals and post-acute care continuum, please visit our website at www.vibrahealthcare.com.

SOURCE Ernest Health; Vibra Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.vibrahealthcare.com

