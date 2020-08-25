Glacier Medical Group Notifies Patients of Data Security Incident Involving Mat-Su Surgical

PALMER, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glacier Surgical Associates, Shannon Gulley, M.D. FACS, and Glacier Med Spa (collectively "Glacier Medical Group") has become aware of a data security incident experienced by Mat-Su Surgical Associates, APC ("Mat-Su Surgical"), a facility where Dr. Shannon Gulley treated patients previously, that may have involved patient information. Glacier Medical Group is sending notification letters to the potentially impacted individuals to notify them of this incident and to provide recommended steps to assist them in protecting their information.

On March 16, 2020, Mat-Su Surgical suffered a ransomware event that encrypted files on its systems. Mat-Su Surgical conducted an investigation and hired independent computer forensic investigators to help determine what occurred. Mat-Su Surgical's investigation found that an unauthorized actor gained access to and viewed files stored on Mat-Su Surgical's systems.

Following their investigation, Mat-Su Surgical informed Glacier Medical Group of the ransomware event that affected their systems, and that the information of patients whom Dr. Gulley saw while at their facilities was still stored on their systems at the time of the incident. Consequently, those individuals' information may also have been impacted by this incident. On August 3, 2020, Mat-Su Surgical provided a list of those individuals whom Dr. Gulley treated while at Mat-Su Surgical and whose information may have been impacted.

This incident ultimately affected Mat-Su Surgical's systems, and was not the result of any action by Glacier Medical Group and did not affect the security or integrity of any Glacier Medical Group systems.

The information involved is any information a patient provided to any staff member or healthcare professional at Mat-Su Surgical from September 1, 2014 - April 2, 2018. This could include individuals' names, dates of birth, driver's license or personal identification card numbers, Social Security Numbers, medical information and history and any other information they provided related to their medical care.

Glacier Medical Group is notifying potentially affected individuals of the incident, including information about the incident and steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and protect their personal information. Potentially impacted individuals are also being offered complimentary identity monitoring services through ID Experts. Glacier Medical Group has established a toll-free call center at 1-800-939-4170 to answer questions about the incident. Additional information about the incident at Mat-Su Surgical and recommendations for protecting personal information are available on the Glacier Medical Group website at https://www.glaciermedgroup.com/.

