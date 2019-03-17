ST. PAUL, Minn., March 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If you need cash now, it's easy to fall victim to a scam. Perpetrators make handing over your money or information as appealing and easy as possible, and that can go a long way if you're desperate. That is what the Gladiator Lending Club is trying to educate consumers about.

Offering personal loans is just one of the ways Gladiator lending scams work. They try to take advantage of you, and learning how to avoid personal loan scams can save you a lot of time and heartache.

We've put together a list of seven warning signs to watch out for when vetting a personal loan offer. The top eight signs that lead to Gladiator Lending Complaints are as follows:

1. Direct Mail offer for a rate as low as 3.99%

2. There is no credit check

3. The lender isn't registered in your state

4. The scammer charges upfront fees

5. The lender's website isn't secure

6. You notice grammar and spelling mistakes

7. The offer was unsolicited

8. The lender gives you a deadline

Learning how to avoid personal loan scams isn't too hard if you know what to check. In most cases, if something feels off, it probably is. There are many legitimate personal loan companies out there, but finding the best personal loan can take more time.

Gladiator Lending Debt reviews some of the top lenders in the country.

The best thing you can do is to compare several personal loans and their terms. Besides checking interest rates and fees, also consider other features such as customer service, loan amounts, and repayment terms. "Check the BBB," says Gladiator Lending CEO Mikal. "Make sure the company you are dealing with is legitimate."

If you are looking to build credit, can help. You can usually find all this information readily available online, and some lenders even allow you to get pre-qualified with an estimated rate. This type of process is a sign of a legitimate lender, and taking the time to go through it will help you find the best personal loan for your needs.

