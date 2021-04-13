Gladskin's New Redness Relief Cream, Designed for Facial Redness and Rosacea-Prone Skin, Features First In Category Innovation

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, an international skincare brand with roots in Europe, Gladskin, announces the US launch of a new face cream designed to bring peace to the skin of those who suffer from facial redness and rosacea-prone skin. Gladskin Redness Relief Cream features Gladskin's patented endolysin technology, Micreobalance®, which mimics nature's natural defenses to safely restore bacterial balance to the skin microbiome, calm the skin, and improve resilience against common triggers. Gladskin Redness Relief Cream is the only redness cream available today featuring such innovation.

In a recent national survey conducted by Gladskin, almost 70% of rosacea-prone or facial redness sufferers either, "don't know at all" (23%) or are "not really sure" (46%) about the root cause of their redness. When asked to choose, facial redness sufferers cited genetics as the #1 cause.

DNA is only partly to blame for irritating facial redness. A controllable trigger of facial redness is in the skin's microbiome, the community of bacteria and microorganisms that live on our skin. An unbalanced microbiome can give rise to the appearance of redness, bumps and blemishes for people with persistent facial redness and rosacea-prone skin.

"Gladskin Redness Relief Cream reduces the appearance of redness by rebalancing the skin microbiome," said Bjorn Herpers, Chief Medical Advisor for Micreos and Clinical Microbiologist at the Public Health Laboratory in Kennemerland, The Netherlands.

70% of facial redness sufferers have either never heard the term "skin microbiome" (34%) or have heard of it but are not sure what it is (36%). With the release of the Redness Relief line, Gladskin leverages its expertise in biotechnology and the skin microbiome to offer people a long-term, sustainable solution versus current treatment options.

"Genes certainly can play a role in developing facial redness or rosacea-prone skin, but just because you have a genetic predisposition to facial redness does not guarantee that it will show up on your face. The other determining factor for facial redness resides in your skin microbiome," said Skyler Stein, President of Gladskin. "Our new Redness Relief Cream with Micreobalance® targets the skin microbiome, restoring a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria that naturally live on our skin, mitigating the appearance of irritating facial redness."

Micreobalance® is a smart protein, an endolysin SA, that creates a healthy environment for good bacteria to thrive. Gladskin introduced the world's first series of endolysin-based products for human health in Europe in 2015 and since that time, these products have helped hundreds of thousands of people with inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema, inflammatory acne, and rosacea.

Facial Redness is the second product category introduced by Gladskin in the U.S. after their successful Eczema line. The company has been the recipient of numerous recognitions. Gladskin's patented endolysin technology was named Europe's most impactful innovation of 2018 by Ideas from Europe.

Gladskin products are non-prescription; free of antibiotics, steroids, and preservatives; suitable for continual daily use. Gladskin Redness Relief Cream with Micreobalance® is available at us.gladskin.com for $35 per 30ml bottle, shipped free directly to your door, and backed by the Gladness Guarantee – love it or your money back. Gladskin Redness Relief Cream is part of a line-up of redness relief products including a face wash and make-up remover.

About Gladskin

Gladskin was born from a discovery about the role of endolysin proteins in maintaining a balanced and healthy skin microbiome. This breakthrough was made by Professor Dr. Martin Loessner's Department of Health Sciences and Technology Laboratory at the ETH Zurich University in Switzerland. Gladskin with Micreobalance® is available for purchase at us.gladskin.com. For more information, visit us online or find @GladskinUS on social.

