Gladstone Institutes Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic

This work is made possible in part because Gladstone has biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) facilities on-site, which are now dedicated to work on COVID-19. The BSL-3 research will be overseen by Melanie Ott, in partnership with UC San Francisco and its Institutional Biosafety Committee and Director of High Containment Laboratories.

About the Gladstone Institutes

To ensure our work does the greatest good, Gladstone Institutes focuses on conditions with profound medical, economic, and social impact—unsolved diseases. Gladstone is an independent, nonprofit life science research organization that uses visionary science and technology to overcome disease. It has an academic affiliation with the University of California, San Francisco.

Media Contact: Megan McDevitt | VP Communications | [email protected] | 415.734.2019

1650 Owens Street, San Francisco, CA 94158 | gladstone.org | @GladstoneInst

SOURCE Gladstone Institutes

Related Links

http://gladstone.org

