Gladstone Makes Key Hire As It Builds Out Its Management Team

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gladstone Wealth Group (GWG) www.gladstonewealth.com, a registered investment advisor, along with LPL Financial, the largest independent broker-dealer, announced today that Robert Limmer has been named President of the firm's Private Client Group.

A 30-year veteran of the financial services industry, Limmer joins GWG from UBS where he served as Complex Director for nearly a decade before voluntarily leaving at end of 2017 following changes to UBS's business model.

At GWG, Limmer will focus on recruiting, coaching, and growing the Gladstone enterprise.

About Gladstone Wealth Group

Based in Bedminster, New Jersey, Gladstone Wealth Group focuses on building a network of successful independent advisors. GWG provides its financial advisors with customized support services to reduce cost, increase efficiency, attract and retain clients, which increases overall profitability. Founded in 2013, today GWG services more than 50 independent financial advisors across its 20 office locations.

Gladstone Wealth Group Media Contract:



Jennifer Tamburo



(908) 345-2019



jennifer.tamburo@gladstonewealth.com

About LPL

LPL Financial provides service to approximately $615 billion in brokerage and advisory assets as of December 31, 2017. LPL is the nation's largest independent broker-dealer (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2018). The Company provides proprietary technology, comprehensive clearing services, practice management programs and training, and independent research to more than 15,000 financial advisors and over 700 financial institutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have primary offices in Boston, Fort Mill, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.lpl.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial. Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Gladstone Institutional Advisory, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Gladstone Wealth Group and Gladstone Institutional Advisory are separate entities from LPL Financial.

SOURCE Gladstone Wealth Group

Related Links

http://www.gladstoneadvisors.com/what-we-do

